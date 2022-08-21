"Work, work, work, no shortcuts for him before he comes to NYC"- Tennis fans elated to see Rafael Nadal practicing in Cincinnati ahead of US Open 2022

Despite losing in the first round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open, Rafael Nadal has stayed back in Cincinnati to continue his practice, sending his fans on social media into a frenzy.

Rafael Nadal made a comeback at the Cincinnati Open after pulling out of his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon Championships due to an abdominal tear.

He was up against Borna Coric in the second round, in what was expected to be an easy opener for the Spaniard. However, his injury comeback didn't go as planned as the Croatian upset the 22-time Grand Slam champion by beating him 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3 in three sets.

His loss notwithstanding, the 36-year-old made the decision to stay in Cincinnati to get better prepared for the 2022 US Open, which begins on August 29 and runs till September 11.

In a video posted on Twitter by the tournament's officials, Nadal can be seen practicing his footwork while striking lengthy double-handed backhands and forehands. He also hit several slice shots, a shot that will come in particularly handy at Flushing Meadows later on.

Tennis fans expressed their excitement on Twitter in light of this, with the majority of them praising the Spaniard for his wise choice to remain in Cincinnati and practice before the commencement of his stint at Flushing Meadows.

One user thought it was a smart decision taken by Nadal as the courts in Cincinnati are similar to that of the US Open, and wrote:

Moana @Moana125 @CincyTennis @rafaforeverr @RafaelNadal Hola Rafa! I think it’s really smart of you to practice at Cincy courts. I hear the court plays similarly to the one at the US Open. Well, Borna Coric is on a tear! You fared the best & had opportunities to beat him. Think you were a little rusty, but you’ll be ready for NY! @CincyTennis @rafaforeverr @RafaelNadal Hola Rafa! I think it’s really smart of you to practice at Cincy courts. I hear the court plays similarly to the one at the US Open. Well, Borna Coric is on a tear! You fared the best & had opportunities to beat him. Think you were a little rusty, but you’ll be ready for NY!❤️

Another user praised Nadal for practicing hard and taking no shortcuts before traveling to New York City to compete in the Hardcourt Major, and tweeted:

"Work, work , work, No shortcuts for Rafael Nadal before he comes to NYC to play."

However, according to another account, the Spaniard is simply trying to assess his fitness to compete in the US Open.

"Imo (in my opinion) he’s testing himself to see if he is physically able to compete in the US Open at his best before making the trip," the account posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"He has taught me how to have this never die, never give up spirit" - Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might be each other's fierce rivals on the court, but they share a beautiful bond off the court. Speaking in a 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger, Djokovic expounded on his friendship with Nadal, claiming that the Spaniard taught him how to have a "never give up" mindset.

"Rafael Nadal, you know, taught me how to have this never die, never give up spirit. This kind of respect for, you know, the sport, for your opponents," the Serb said.

He continued by saying that since they both serve as role models for future generations, they respect one another despite their rivalry on the court.

"We always had respect for each other because, I think, we are all aware of how many kids look at us, look what we do, what we say, how we behave towards each other and towards the sport, towards other people. The example that we give is something that is very important to all of us," he added.

