World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of the Australian Open 2023

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Australian Open 2023 due to an injury to his right leg. He announced his withdrawal on Friday, with just over a week remaining before the year's opening Major begins.

The reigning US Open champion was amongst the favorites to win the Australian Open courtesy of his spectacular display in New York a few months ago. However, the island nation will now have to wait until 2024 to catch a glimpse of Alcaraz on its courts.

The 19-year-old announced his decision on social media, revealing that he picked up a "chance" injury to his right leg during training.

"When I was at my best in the pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semi-membranosus muscle in my right leg," Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

Lamenting his misfortune, the teenager announced his decision to withdraw from all events in Australia during January.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @AustralianOpen," added the Spaniard.

Alcaraz's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open means that World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will be the top seed for the event. World No. 5 Novak Djokovic, too, will benefit from the teenager's withdrawal as he will now be amongst the top four seeds, meaning he can get a better draw and avoid arch-rival Nadal until the semifinals.

It remains to be seen when Carlos Alcaraz will return to action, but he should be back in time for the clay season.

A look at Carlos Alcaraz's record at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open

The Australian Open has not been a happy hunting ground for Carlos Alcaraz so far, as the teenager has not progressed beyond the third round in two attempts. He made his main-draw debut at the event in 2021, after coming through three rounds of qualifying having lost just one set. After beating Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round, Alcaraz fell in four sets to Mikael Ymer in the second round.

The teenager was seeded 31st in the 2022 edition of the tournament and thus did not have to go through qualifying. He scored victories over Alejandro Tabilo and Dusan Lajovic in his first couple of rounds, but was defeated by Matteo Berrettini after a tightly contested five-set affair in the third round.

