World Tennis League 2023: Players, teams, schedule, order of play and more

The World Tennis League is back with its second edition starting from December 21, 2023 and culminating on December 24, 2023. Just like last year, plenty of top players have signed up to compete.

World No. 1 and four-time Major champion Iga Swiatek is the biggest name in the mix. Her fellow top-10 cohorts, including Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, are also in the fray.

On the men's side, World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is the highest-ranked player in the field. Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev and three-time Major runner-up Casper Ruud are some of the other well-known names set to participate.

With the regular tennis season about to commence soon, this is an opportunity for players to get a headstart in a relatively relaxed environment. With that, here are all the details regarding the tournament:

What is the World Tennis League?

It's a mixed gender exhibition event held in Abu Dhabi which kicked off just last year. It combines the biggest names in tennis along with electric performances by some well-known names in the world of music. Following the success of the inaugural edition last year, the World Tennis League returns for another go.

Players have been drawn into four teams and will go head-to-head against each other in the group stage. Each tie consists of a mixed doubles match along with men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles and women's doubles matches. The top two teams advance to the final.

Venue

The 2023 World Tennis League will be held at the Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Players and Teams

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Sixteen players are part of the 2023 World Tennis League and they have been split evenly into four teams. Daniil Medvedev leads Team Eagles, which also consists of his compatriots Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andreeva. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin completes the line-up.

Team Falcons is made up of Taylor Fritz, Elena Rybakina, Leylah Fernandez and Sumit Nagal. Team Hawks is perhaps the most well-rounded and the one to beat, with Iga Swiatek, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud and Caroline Garcia in its ranks.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov, along with tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa make up Team Kites. For the Spaniard, it'll be her first match since her second-round retirement from Wimbledon in July.

Schedule and Order of Play

The tournament runs from December 21-24. The group stage will begin at 3 p.m. local time and will be played on the first three days of the event. The final is scheduled for December 24, with the proceedings set to commence at 6 p.m. local time.

Date Tie Start time December 21, 2023 Hawks vs Falcons 3 p.m. December 21, 2023 Eagles vs Kites 6 p.m. December 22, 2023 Falcons vs Kites 3 p.m. December 22, 2023 Eagles vs Hawks 6 p.m. December 23, 2023 Eagles vs Falcons 3 p.m. December 23, 2023 Kites vs Hawks 6 p.m. December 24, 2023 Final 6 p.m.

Where to watch

Viewers can keep up with the happenings at the World Tennis League on the following channels and sites:

USA: The matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Fans Down Under will be able to watch the tournament on Stan Sport.

India: Viewers in the country will be able to see the matches on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.