World Tennis League 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The second edition of the World Tennis League will be held from December 21-24, 2023. Featuring some of the sport's biggest names, the exhibition tournament is back after a successful debut last year.

This time the event has gathered 16 well-known names and divided them into four teams of four. They'll first face off in the round-robin stage against each other, with the top two performing teams then duking it out in the championship round.

Team Kites consists of current Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Joining them are Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa.

Team Hawks is made up of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her fellow countryman Hubert Hurkacz, with Casper Ruud and Caroline Garcia completing the line-up. World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, and Sumit Nagal comprise Team Falcons.

2021 US Open champion and World No. 3 Daniil Medevdev leads Team Eagles. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev and rising teen star Mirra Andreeva are the other players in the squad.

The last edition featured 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, along with 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios. The two aren't competing this time around. Nevertheless, the tournament isn't lacking in star power despite the absence of the sport's most prominent name in the form of the Serb.

Despite it being an exhibition event, players are expected to put their best foot forward. The new season of the ATP and WTA tour will start in a few days. This gives the participating players a good shot to test their game ahead of their campaign in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The stage is set for another exciting edition of the World Tennis League. If last year's inaugural edition was any indication, then fans are in for a treat. Here's how one can watch all the drama unfolding at the event:

World Tennis League channel and live streaming list

This will be Iga Swiatek's second appearance at the World Tennis League.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA

Discovery+, Tennis Channel International: UK

Super Sport: Middle East and North Africa

Stan Sport: Australia

Ziggo: Netherlands

Canal+: Poland

Arena Sport: Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro

VG: Norway

A1: Bulgaria

Match TV: Russia

Jio Cinema, Sports 18: India