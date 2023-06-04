"Worse than Zverev and Kyrgios; f*ck him" - Tennis fans angered as Thiago Seyboth Wild's old messages of taking pride in having Nazi roots resurface

Thiago Seyboth Wild's impressive French Open maiden run has been marred by controversy after old messages about him taking pride in having Nazi roots came to light.
Seyboth Wild qualified for the main draw of the French Open for the first time in his career, and upset World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the campaign. The Brazilian beat the second seed 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, in just over four hours. He then went on to beat Guido Pella before losing to Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.
The World No. 172's run at Roland Garros has put him in the spotlight, and a lot of past incidents involving the Brazilian have come to light. It was reported that Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima accused him of domestic abuse 2021. Additionally, old messages exchanged between the 23-year-old and his ex-girlfriend show the Brazilian proudly speaking about having Nazi roots.
"My great-grandfather, my mother’s father’s father’s father… was Hitler’s predecessor…. He was the one who brought him over from Austria and taught Hitler the life,” the messages read, as published by O Globo.
Fans were quick to react on social media to express their disgust.
One fan said that Seyboth Wild was worse than Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios, both of whom have been accused of domestic abuse in the past.
"There's a guy worse than Zverev and Kyrgios, like that was even possible.Can ATP throw him out already," they tweeted.
Another fan hoped the Brazilian would be put behind bars.
"Uh I hope you rot in jail idc," they tweeted.
One fan claimed that Medvedev's loss to Thiago Seyboth Wild helped expose him.
"at least Danya flopping to that guy did a good thing. it exposed him to everyone as a big fat piece of shit," the tweet read.
Another fan criticized anybody trying to defend the Brazilian.
"let him enjoy his win!" "don't bring personal things in the sport!" fuck him, the atp and all of you morons that like to defend pieces of shit," they tweeted.
Below are a few more fan reactions:
"My finger turned purple and swollen" - Thiago Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend
Thiago Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima revealed details about her domestic abuse allegations in September 2021.
Lima said that the Brazilian tennis player once got angry when she posted a photo of herself on social media. She stated that Seyboth Wild squeezed her finger until "it almost broke."
"One day, he hurt my finger, because he squeezed it until it almost broke just because he got angry when I published a photo on social media, alone and not with him. We were at a dinner with his parents and then he shook my hand a lot, My finger turned purple and swollen," she had said. (via ubitennis)
World No. 172, Thiago Seyboth Wild became the lowest-ranked player to beat a second seed in the first round since 1998.