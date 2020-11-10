"Would be amazing to put a padel in Roger Federer's hand" - Padel legend Fernando Belasteguin

Padel legend Fernando Belasteguin recently expressed hope of playing the sport with 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer.

Padel is a racquet sport played on an enclosed court which is about a third of the size of a tennis court. The rules are similar to doubles tennis, although serving is done under-arm and the walls are used as part of the game.

Belasteguin, who was the No. 1 padel player in the world for 16 consecutive years from 2002 to 2017, is currently ranked No. 7 on the World Padel Tour. The Argentine recently struck a partnership with Wilson, who have given him a team of engineers to create the Bela pro line of padels.

1 day less to come back 💪💪💪💪💪

Do you want to see what I hide in my new #WBela Super Tour bag??

You can find the video posted on @wilsonpadel

Do you carry something extra in your bag?#WBela https://t.co/zeeEGHahDf pic.twitter.com/1TWMv47rXM — FernandoBelasteguin (@FBelasteguin) November 5, 2020

During his recent interview, Belasteguin revealed that he would love to put a padel in Roger Federer's hands and play against the Swiss legend.

“Let's see how I tell you… It would be amazing to be able to put a padel in Roger Federer's hand. I trust that at some point we can do it, it would be impressive for our sport," Belasteguin said.

Belasteguin and Roger Federer share the same sponsor - Wilson - so a crossover matchup may not be as far-fetched as it seems. And given Federer's renowned touch and adaptability, coupled with his doubles prowess, the fans could get a very competitive battle if the two legends do actually take the court together.

Who else is ready to see @rogerfederer back on court with his new Pro Staff RF97 v13? 🙋‍♀️🙋🙋‍♂️https://t.co/62KtJftgKz pic.twitter.com/MRrEFEBWvq — Wilson Tennis (@WilsonTennis) October 21, 2020

Roger Federer expected to return to the tennis court in 2021

Swiss legend Roger Federer has not played competitively on the professional tennis circuit since the Australian Open this year due to a knee injury, for which he underwent two surgeries. Despite his inactivity, Federer is still ranked No. 5 in the world due to the new ranking system being used by the ATP tour to account for COVID-19 disruptions.

Advertisement

: Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019

Last week, Roger Federer posted his first update from a training court since the start of his injury hiatus. In recent interviews, the Swiss legend has also stated that he intends to return in time for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, where he would be aiming to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are currently tied for the record of most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history, at 20 each.