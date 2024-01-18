Sloane Stephens recently gave her thoughts on Alexander Zverev being elected to the ATP Players' Advisory Council despite his domestic abuse allegations.

Recent reports coming from Germany have claimed that the men's World No. 6 will face trial in May in light of accusations of domestic abuse from his ex-partner and mother of his daughter Brenda Patea.

Several players were asked about Zverev's situation during the ongoing Australian Open and Stephens was a recent addition to that list. Having previously been in WTA's Players' Council, Stephens said something like that would probably not have happened on the WTA Tour.

"I think that the ATP kind of beats their own drum. Yeah, they do what they do on that side. Would that happen on the WTA Tour? Probably not. Again, he's going to trial, and he will be judged by his peers, and we will see what happens after that," Stephens told the media.

The former US Open champion booked her place in the third round of the Melbourne Major after beating 14th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Stephens will next take on Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. The winner of the match will face either 26th seed Jasmine Paolini or Anna Blinkova in the Round of 16.

Alexander Zverev will face Alex Michelson in Australian Open 3R

Alexander Zverev in action at the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev's run at the Australian Open continued as he survived a scare from Slovakia's Lukas Klein in the second round.

Zverev won the opening set 7-5 but Klein took the next two sets 6-3, 6-4. The German fought hard and clinched the next two sets via tiebreaks to register a 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(7) win to book his place in the third round of the Happy Slam.

Zverev's next opponent will be Alex Michelsen. Michelsen booked his place in the third round of the tournament after beating last year's quarterfinalist and 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev and Michelsen will lock horns for the very first time, and the winner of the match will face either 11th seed Casper Ruud or 19th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev's best performance at the Australian Open so far came in 2020, when he made it to the semifinals but lost to Dominic Thiem. The German had defeated the likes of Marco Cecchinato, Egor Gerasimov, Fernando Verdasco, Andrey Rublev and Stan Wawrinka en route to the last four.