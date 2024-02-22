Coco Gauff's father, Corey, penned a heartfelt note for the teen after she confronted a chair umpire at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coco was involved in a heated exchange with the chair umpire over a 'fault' call during her third-round match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, February 21, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre.

In the seventh game of the second set, chair umpire Pierre Bacchi called one of Coco Gauff's first serves out, a decision that the 19-year-old overturned later by challenging.

Bacchi then restored Coco's first serve. But the teenager demanded a point be awarded to her as she claimed the call was late. Bacchi stood his ground that his call caused hindrance to Pliskova.

The young American then went back and forth with Bacchi over the call and also sought a chat with the supervisor. Bacchi maintained denial for nearly five minutes and Coco Gauff eventually resumed playing fighting her tears and went on to win the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

A few hours after the match, Coco Gauff's father and childhood coach Corey took to Instagram and shared a moving message expressing pride.

"So proud of my daughter. Standing up for yourself and fighting for fairness. You have the strength of your grandmothers who are 2 of the strongest women we know. While being passionate you remained respectful as you articulated your argument," Corey wrote.

"The scene is so familiar to women and women of color pleading and fighting to be treated fairly and respectfully by their male counterparts. Your are an incredible example to women and your generation on what it means to fight and despite not getting the outcome you wanted you stood up for yourself and successfully moved on. You are becoming the young woman I prayed for God Bless you," he added.

The World No. 3, in turn, credited Corey for all of her success.

"Aw thank you dad I love you so much! Thanks for being the best father. I would have never become the person I am without you," Coco Gauff wrote in a comment below Corey's post.

Coco Gauff comments on Corey's Instagram post

Coco Gauff will take on Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai QF

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will take on Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday, February 22. This will be her first-ever meeting with Kalinskaya.

Kalinskaya entered the main round in Dubai through qualifiers. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament, beating the likes of Rebeka Masarova, Kamilla Rakhimova, Storm Hunter, Cristina Bucsa, and Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff received a bye in the opening round as the third seed and downed Elisabetta Cociaretto 6-1, 7-5 in the second. If she defeats Kalisnkaya on Thursday, she will reach the semifinals at the WTA 1000 event for the second successive year.