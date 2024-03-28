"Would never happen on my show" - Nick Kyrgios calls out podcast host for "embarrassing" Dana White and Joe Rogan goof up

Nick Kyrgios has criticized the host of a prominent podcast for mistaking guest Dana White for Joe Rogan.

Kyrgios, who has been out of action since his first-round exit at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, recently became the host of a podcast himself. His podcast series, Good Trouble, premiered earlier this year in January. It is produced by Hana Kuma, former WTA World No. 1 Naomi Osaka's media production firm.

So far, the series has seen Kyrgios converse with the likes of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, sports journalist Jemele Hill, author and influencer Jay Shetty, businessman Gary Vaynerchuk, and actor Rainn Wilson. Novak Djokovic is set to feature as the next guest on Good Trouble.

Recently, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White appeared on an episode of sports journalist Sage Steele's podcast, The Sage Steele Show. Towards the end of the episode, as Steele asked White the last question, she confused the 54-year-old for Joe Rogan.

"Last question; what's Joe Rogan's dream?" Steele asked (1:19:13).

A baffled White asked the same question to Steele in return, following which the sports journalist attempted to correct her error with a rather awkard smile.

"Joe Rogan, Dana White... What's Dana White's dream?"

The clip, which is doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), drew Kyrgios' attention. The 2022 Wimbledon Championships finalist called out Steele's mistake and wrote that such an error would never happen on Good Trouble.

"Embarrassing. Would never happen on my show GOOD TROUBLE," Kyrgios wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios: "Unfortunately tennis hasn't been marketed or done the right way"

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open

The Miami Open is close to its conclusion as the tournament enters its semi-final stage. However, Jannik Sinner's first match at this year's prestigious ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 drew a damning opinion from Nick Kyrgios on social media.

A fan account on X posted a video that showed empty seats during the reigning Australian Open champion's second-round match against Andrea Vavassori. Sinner won the encounter 6-3, 6-4.

Kyrgios reacted to the video, saying:

"Unfortunately tennis hasn’t been marketed or been done the right way"

Expand Tweet

Sinner has stormed into the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Italian is set to face Daniil Medvedev next, in a rematch of last year's Miami Open final and this year's Australian Open final.

The 2023 Miami Open final went Medvedev's way. With a two-set advantage, the Russian was on course to win the 2024 Australian Open final as well. However, Sinner upped his game and ultimately clinched his maiden Grand Slam title after a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win.