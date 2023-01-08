"Would rather watch Roger Federer play padel than 90% of the ATP Tour play tennis" - Tennis fans react to Swiss legend taking to padel post-retirement

Roger Federer engaged in a session playing padel on Saturday as tennis fans were thrilled to witness the Swiss flaunt his skills on the court.

Padel is basically a racquet sport that is played on an enclosed court. It is often referred to as a hybrid of tennis and squash. During his free time in Dubai, the former World No. 1 seemed to have been involved in some quality time playing the sport.

Tennis fans reacted to videos that surfaced online showing the Swiss legend composing some beautiful forehand shots at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. While fans would have hoped to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion play tennis, they nevertheless celebrated Federer's return to the court playing padel.

One fan wrote on Twitter that they would rather watch the Swiss play padel than watch the majority of players who are currently part of the ATP Tour.

"The way i’d rather watch retired roger federer play padel than watch 90% of the atp tour play tennis right now," the fan tweeted.

"The way i'd rather watch retired roger federer play padel than watch 90% of the atp tour play tennis right now," the fan tweeted.

They went on to add that except for Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, watching every other player in action is less worthy compared to the Swiss.

"Sorry but seeing dil* Roger >>>> majority of tennis (except watching rafa and stef obvs)," they wrote.

"Sorry but seeing dil* Roger >>>> majority of tennis (except watching rafa and stef obvs)," they wrote.

Another user expressed that it is simply "beautiful" to watch Federer play as they wrote:

"He is so beautiful to watch"

Another fan suggested that the 41-year-old could probably start a new career with padel.

"You're right! He could start a new career with padel," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Another fan wrote:
"I can watch him all day"

Another fan commented:
"No no no. Oh well I am sure he has put class into it. He will most likely be number 1 in that too. Legend."

Roger Federer hints about being tennis commentator post-retirement

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup Previews

Roger Federer, meanwhile, has revealed that he might try his hand at commentating on tennis during his post-retirement life.

Speaking to the media ahead of his retirement match at the 2022 Laver Cup, the eight-time Wimbledon champion opened up about his plans after retirement.

"I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows? Although I always said I would never do that. But so to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon...," stated the 41-year-old.

Reflecting on athletes who just "disappear" after retirement, the veteran conveyed that he will not do the same and in fact, the passion he has for the sport will force him to remain close to it one way or the other.

"I didn't want to take the fans' hope away and say: I'll be gone now. I always find it a shame when former super players retire and disappear... That's not me, I'm too fond of the sport and would like to be close to it. No matter in what form. I would like to continue with exhibition fights and I know that I still have the opportunity to fill stadiums," he added.

