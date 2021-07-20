"Would've assumed you would take the time to research" - Naomi Osaka shoots down Megyn Kelly on Twitter, deletes post later

Those who thought Naomi Osaka's recent French Open withdrawal would have made her tone down her social media activity, were probably mistaken. On Monday the 23-year-old gave a stinging reply to American journalist and TV anchor Megyn Kelly after the latter criticized Osaka for courting the limelight amid her mental health concerns.

Naomi Osaka has not been seen in competitive action since her refusal to attend press conferences at Roland Garros and subsequent withdrawal from both the claycourt Major and Wimbledon. But the Japanese player has been in the news for other reasons, thanks to a number of off-court initiatives.

Those include a Netflix docuseries based on her life, a Barbie doll modeled after her, and appearances on the magazine covers of Sports Illustrated and Vogue Japan. And Megyn Kelly, a well-known journalist, political commentator, talk show host and television news anchor, took to Twitter earlier on Monday to call out Naomi Osaka's many public interests outside of tennis.

The series of events started with a tweet from Clay Travis, who is another American political commentator and media personality as well as the founder of OutKick. Travis made a sarcastic comment questioning how Osaka could be "too introverted to talk to the media" and yet have no problem launching a reality show and a Barbie doll and appearing on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.

Kelly seemed to agree with Travis' view. The 50-year-old quote-tweeted his message, citing Osaka's appearance on the cover of Vogue Japan and Time magazine to back Travis' tweet.

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

First Haitian and Japanese woman on the cover 🇭🇹🇯🇵❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLcKNSrSkH — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 19, 2021

I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything: https://t.co/GrPuW1WkMn



Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) pic.twitter.com/DlL98lNfQj — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2021

But Naomi Osaka, who is known to respond fiercely to critics on social media, shot down Kelly by suggesting that she hadn't done enough research.

"Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year," Osaka wrote in reply.

She then implied that Kelly was being unnecessarily hateful, before asking the American to "do better".

"Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan," the Japanese added.

Osaka has now deleted her tweet, but below is a screenshot of it:

Naomi Osaka's tweet

Naomi Osaka will be seeded second behind Ashleigh Barty at the Tokyo Olympics

Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka

Seeded No. 2 behind World No. 1 and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka will be one of the most keenly followed athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. This will be Osaka's first tournament since the French Open, and there will be a lot of eyeballs on her in light of her stand against press conferences.

But the attention will likely be even greater from her home fans, and for more wholesome reasons. The 23-year-old is seen as a sporting and cultural icon in Japan, and she has repeatedly talked about how much it means to her to be representing the country at the Olympics.

The women's field, the list of which has been released by the International Tennis Federation, includes 14 of the world's top 20 players. The tennis event in Tokyo kicks off on Monday, 26 July.

Edited by Musab Abid