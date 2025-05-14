"Wouldn't see Emma Raducanu play" - Fans react to Amanda Anisimova playing at a WTA 125 event right after Italian Open heartbreak

Amanda Anisimova debuted at Trophée Clarins, a WTA 125 event in Paris, right after a defeat to Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the ongoing Italian Open. Having entered the tournament as a top seed, she has smoothly sailed past Yuliia Starodubtseva and will be facing Petra Martić in her next match.

The American has been having a tumultuous run after her title win in Doha at the Qatar Open earlier this year. She has also faced a few first-round exits in the tournaments before the Italian Open.

The tournament also features Katie Boulter, Katerina Siniakova, and Moyuka Ujichima among other notable WTA stars. Tennis insider Bastien Fachan shared a clip of the American in action on X (formerly Twitter) as he was present courtside during her first match.

Tennis fans appreciated the American's decision to partake in this event. Some showed gratitude to Naomi Osaka for paving the way, as she participated in Saint-Malo earlier this month. Other boastful fans compared how Emma Raducanu won't ever take part in these competitions. Some critics also took the opportunity to point out the rainy conditions, which hamper the clay surface.

Here are the fan reactions:

"You wouldn’t see Emma Raducanu play a 125 event," wrote a user.

Expand Tweet

"Naomi Osaka is motivating the girls," posted another positive fan.

Expand Tweet

"That forehand is poetry in motion," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"It seems rainy condition all over Europe," posted a user.

"Stormy Paris right now - conditions should be much better for the rest of the tournament," a fan opined.

"she rocks on clay," stated another.

Amanda Anisimova will have her eyes on another title win in this tournament, in preparation for the upcoming French Open on a similar surface. It will also be a remarkable return from the tennis star's issues with injury, which led her to withdraw in Charleston.

Amanda Anisimova retired from her match due to injury in Charleston

Amanda Anisimova at the Charelston Open- Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova was forced to retire from the semifinals match of the CreditOne Charleston Open after facing injuries in her back and hip against Sofia Kenin. She looked uncomfortable throughout the duration of her time in the court and retired 5-2 in deficit in the match.

However, she was able to make a quick recovery, but hasn't been able to get a strong hold on her campaigns since then. The ongoing tournament in Paris will provide the American with just the right boost she needs ahead of Roland Garros.

