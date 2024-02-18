"Wow, think how good Mike Tyson was at 27" - Boris Becker blown away by boxing legend's age-defying abilities in recent sparring session

Boris Becker was amazed by watching Mike Tyson in action as the boxing legend took part in a recent sparring session.

Tyson's boxing career spanned two decades (1985-2005). During this period, he cemented his reputation as one of the best heavyweight boxers in history. Tyson won his first heavyweight title when he was 20 years, four months, and 22 days old. As a result, he became the youngest boxer in history to clinch a heavyweight title, a record that still stands to this day.

Tyson was also the first ever heavyweight boxer to hold the IBF, WBC, and WBA titles simultaneously. However, in 1992, the boxer's career came to a grinding halt as he faced time in prison after a rape conviction.

After being released on parole three years later, Tyson regained both WBC and WBA titles. As a result, he joined an illustrious list of boxers who had regained heavyweight titles after losing it, which featured the likes of Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson. In 2005, Tyson decided to call time on his illustrious career.

Recently, the 57-year-old was captured in action during a sparring session, and Boris Becker was blown away after watching the video on social media. Becker reposted the video along with the caption:

"Wow... Iron Mike at 57... think how bad/good he was at 27!!!" Becker wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Boris Becker recently stepped down from his coaching role in Holger Rune's team

Holger Rune (L) with Boris Becker (R) at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Holger Rune had appointed Boris Becker as one of his coaches in October 2023. Prior to appointing Becker, Rune was in a poor run of form, and his place at the year-end Nitto ATP Finals seemed to be in serious jeopardy.

As a result, Rune turned to the experienced Becker, who enjoyed his best spell as coach during his time with Novak Djokovic. The German helped the Serb clinch 14 Masters titles and six Grand Slams during their three years together.

Becker's presence had an immediate impact as Rune saw an uptick in form that led to a place at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. However, the German failed to accompany the 20-year-old during the Australian swing. Rune suffered one of the shocks of the 2024 Australian Open as he was beaten by unseeded wildcard Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

In early February, Becker announced via social media that he would not continue as the World No. 7's coach.

