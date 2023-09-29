WTA China Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more

The 17th edition of the women's tournament at the China Open will start on October 2. This will be the first WTA 1000 event of this season's Asian swing.
The competition is returning to the WTA Tour after not being held from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a suspension. The last edition of the tournament took place in 2019, with Naomi Osaka winning it by beating Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.
However, neither of the finalists from that edition will be competing this season. Osaka is currently absent from the WTA Tour due to her maternity leave while Barty retired in 2022 after winning the Australian Open.
Many of the world's top tennis players are competing at the China Open 2023, which will be Aryna Sabalenka's first tournament since becoming the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.
The Belarusian reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in 2019 and will be eager to win it this time, especially after her US Open final defeat to Coco Gauff, who is seeded third.
The American will compete for the first time since winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows. Gauff will be a heavy favorite to win in Beijing given her form over the past couple of months.
Second seed Iga Swiatek is another player who will be among the title contenders for the China Open. The Pole will look to win some silverware following her quarter-final exit at the Toray Pan Pacific Open.
The likes of Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkaria are all capable of going deep in the WTA 1000 event as well, as are Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova.
China Open 2023 TV schedule
China Open 2023: Television broadcast and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the China Open live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Amazon Prime Video
Africa - Supersport and Canal +
Australia - beIN Sports
Belgium - Telenet, BeTV
Brazil - ESPN Brazil
Canada - TSN
China - MIGU
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - TV2
France - Eurosport
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
Italy - Super Tennis
Japan - WOWOW
Kazakhstan - Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica (Movistar)
Switzerland - SRG, Sky
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel