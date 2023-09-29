WTA China Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more

The 17th edition of the women's tournament at the China Open will start on October 2. This will be the first WTA 1000 event of this season's Asian swing.

The competition is returning to the WTA Tour after not being held from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a suspension. The last edition of the tournament took place in 2019, with Naomi Osaka winning it by beating Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

However, neither of the finalists from that edition will be competing this season. Osaka is currently absent from the WTA Tour due to her maternity leave while Barty retired in 2022 after winning the Australian Open.

Many of the world's top tennis players are competing at the China Open 2023, which will be Aryna Sabalenka's first tournament since becoming the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

The Belarusian reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in 2019 and will be eager to win it this time, especially after her US Open final defeat to Coco Gauff, who is seeded third.

The American will compete for the first time since winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows. Gauff will be a heavy favorite to win in Beijing given her form over the past couple of months.

Second seed Iga Swiatek is another player who will be among the title contenders for the China Open. The Pole will look to win some silverware following her quarter-final exit at the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkaria are all capable of going deep in the WTA 1000 event as well, as are Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova.

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Date Time Matches Network October 2 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET First Round ESPN and Tennis Channel October 3 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET First Round ESPN and Tennis Channel October 4 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET Second Round ESPN and Tennis Channel October 5 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET Third Round ESPN and Tennis Channel October 6 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET Quarterfinals ESPN and Tennis Channel October 7 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET Semifinals ESPN and Tennis Channel October 8 12: 30 pm local time, 12: 30 am ET Final ESPN and Tennis Channel

China Open 2023: Television broadcast and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the WTA 1000 event

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the China Open live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Amazon Prime Video

Africa - Supersport and Canal +

Australia - beIN Sports

Belgium - Telenet, BeTV

Brazil - ESPN Brazil

Canada - TSN

China - MIGU

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - TV2

France - Eurosport

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

Italy - Super Tennis

Japan - WOWOW

Kazakhstan - Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica (Movistar)

Switzerland - SRG, Sky

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel