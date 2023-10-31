WTA defends Finals stadium amid criticism from Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina & others

The WTA has recently come forward to defend the conditions of the Finals stadium, following criticism from players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and others.

Sabalenka defeated No.8 seed Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 in one hour and 14 minutes to win her round-robin opener at the 2023 WTA Finals Cancun.

The World No. 1 claimed the first set in 37 minutes. This marked Sakkari's first 6-0 whitewash of the season, who experienced the same at the 2022 Adelaide tournament.

Following her victory, Aryna Sabalenka voiced her dissatisfaction with the court conditions. She criticized the delayed construction of the court, which prevented players from practicing on it prior to the start of the tournament.

The Belarusian expressed her disappointment, stating that it was disrespectful of the WTA to subject players to a court they were unfamiliar with.

"Honestly, it's another level of disrespect from the WTA for the players, because sometimes they don't even feel safe to move on this court. That's not the level I expect from the WTA Finals," Sabalenka said.

Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova also expressed their dissatisfaction with the delayed construction of the WTA Finals stadium.

Amid the players' accusations, the WTA came forward to defend the construction of the stadium, emphasizing that it was completed swiftly despite challenging weather conditions. They asserted that the construction was executed in the most efficient manner possible, adhering to an "expedited timeline".

"The team has worked diligently on an expedited timeline amid weather challenges to ensure the stadium and court meet our strict performance standards," the WTA said in a statement.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Jessica Pegula in her next group-stage match at WTA Finals 2023

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Jessica Pegula in her upcoming 2023 WTA Finals match. She will look to secure her position as the group winner, provided she emerges victorious in her second match in Cancun.

Sabalenka holds a 4-1 advantage over Pegula in their head-to-head clashes on the WTA Tour. After suffering a defeat to Pegula in the 2020 Cincinnati Open, the World No. 1 has won eight consecutive sets against the American.

Sabalenka emerged victorious in her previous encounter against Jessica Pegula at the 2022 WTA Finals held in Fort Worth, Texas, winning in straight sets. Consequently, the Belarusian will be the favorite in their upcoming match.

However, Aryna Sabalenka will most likely face a tougher challenge in her upcoming final group-stage match against Elena Rybakina - who defeated her in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open just a few weeks ago.