WTA Finals 2022 final, Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka are set to battle it out in an exciting final for the WTA Finals title on Monday.

Garcia kicked off her campaign with a straight-sets win over Coco Gauff but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in her next group tie. Up against Daria Kasatkina in a winner-takes-all encounter, she defeated the Russian in three sets to reach the semifinals for the second time in her career.

Maria Sakkari stood between Garcia and a place in the final. The Greek made it through the group stage without losing a match and was in great form. However, the 29-year-old scored an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory to reach the final.

Sabalenka started off with a tough three-set win over Ons Jabeur in her first round-robin match but lost to Sakkari in straight sets. She then defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 to make the last four for the first time. Up against Swiatek in the semifinals, the Belarusian scored a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win to advance to the title round.

With her wins over Jabeur, Pegula, and Swiatek, Sabalenka became the fourth woman to beat the top three ranked players in the same tournament, following Steffi Graf and the Williams sisters, an incredible feat to have to her name.

Sabalenka hasn't won a title this year, and this will be her final opportunity to do so, while Garcia is aiming to win her fourth title of the season. They are also gunning for the biggest title of their careers to date, so expect them to give it their all.

Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

The title-round clash between Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will be the second match of the day to take place at the WTA Finals Stadium on Monday.

Date: November 7, 2022 (US/Canada) and November 8, 2022 (UK/India/Australia).

Time: Not before 8 pm local time, 9 pm ET, 2 am GMT and 7:30 am IST.

Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes