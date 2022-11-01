WTA Finals 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details and more | Day 2

The WTA Finals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas is ready for Day 2 with some mouth-watering fixtures in store for the group stage matches in singles and doubles.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be in action on Tuesday and will face Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Kasatkina is currently ranked eighth in the world rankings and is coming to the Finals on the back of a Round-of-16 defeat at the recently concluded Guadalajara Open, while Swiatek is coming straight from her title run at the San Diego Open. The players will meet each other for the sixth time in their careers. Swiatek has won four out of five meetings with the Russian player in the past.

Home fans will have plenty to look forward to as well, as crowd favorite Coco Gauff will kickstart her WTA Finals proceedings today with a fixture against Caroline Garcia. The American had a decent outing at the Guadalajara Open, where she went on to reach the quarter-final round. Coco Gauff outclassed the French player on two out of three occasions when the two players faced off against each other, but it was Garcia who came out victorious in their final meeting.

The women's doubles, meanwhile, will see Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in action against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in one of the fixtures, while Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos will face off against Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the other fixture.

Without further ado, here's a look at the fixtures list for Day 2 of the WTA Finals:

WTA Finals: Fixture schedule and order of play

Elise Mertens will team up with Kudermetova for the doubles.

(Starts at 03:00 PM local time) - Women’s doubles

(4) Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens vs (5) Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko

(Not before 05:00 PM local time) - Women's singles

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Daria Kasatkina

(Not before 07:00 PM local time) - Women's singles

(4) Coco Gauff vs (6) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: Women's doubles

(2) Gabriela Dabrowski/Giuliana Olmos vs (7) Anna Danilina/ Beatriz Haddad Maia

Where to watch WTA Finals 2022?

Coco Gauff will face Caroline Garcia in her opening singles match.

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals.

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

WTA Match Timings

Matches will kick-start at 03:00 PM local time, while the live telecast of the matches in India will begin around 01:00 AM IST.

