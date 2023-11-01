WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the WTA Finals will see five matches take place, two in singles and three in doubles.
In the singles event, the focus will be on the Chetumal Group as we witness two very exciting matchups. Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on third seed Coco Gauff in what is arguably the most highly anticipated clash of the group stage.
Both players won their respective opening fixtures and will be keen on notching up another win as it could all but book their place in the semifinals.
Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will be up against seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in a rematch of the Wimbledon final. This is a must-win match for both players as they lost their respective tournament openers.
Coco Gauff will be in action in the doubles event as well, as she and Jessica Pegula will take on fourth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the WTA Finals.
Schedule for Day 4 of WTA Finals 2023
Estadio Paradisus
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund vs Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routcliffe
Followed by: (5) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
Followed by: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: (1) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs (4) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova
WTA Finals 2023 Day 4 TV Schedule
Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 4 of the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories
O2 TV - Czech Republic
TV2 - Denmark
Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Japan
Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico
Telenet - Belgium
TSN - Canada
ESPN - Central & South America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings
The first match on the main court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the WTA Finals are below: