WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the WTA Finals will see five matches take place, two in singles and three in doubles.

In the singles event, the focus will be on the Chetumal Group as we witness two very exciting matchups. Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on third seed Coco Gauff in what is arguably the most highly anticipated clash of the group stage.

Both players won their respective opening fixtures and will be keen on notching up another win as it could all but book their place in the semifinals.

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will be up against seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in a rematch of the Wimbledon final. This is a must-win match for both players as they lost their respective tournament openers.

Coco Gauff will be in action in the doubles event as well, as she and Jessica Pegula will take on fourth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the WTA Finals.

Schedule for Day 4 of WTA Finals 2023

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund vs Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routcliffe

Followed by: (5) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

Followed by: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (1) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs (4) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

WTA Finals 2023 Day 4 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Channel 12:30 pm local time Round-robin (women's singles and women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 4 of the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the WTA Finals are below:

Country Date Start time USA November 1, 2023 1:30 pm ET Canada November 1, 2023 1:30 pm ET UK November 1, 2023 5:30 pm GMT India November 1, 2023 11 pm IST