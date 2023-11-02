WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 5

The fifth Day of the WTA Finals (November 1) will see the second singles semifinalist from the Bacalar Group being decided, with Jessica Pegula already qualifying for the knockouts after beating Aryna Sabalenka.
The American will face eighth seed Maria Sakkari in what will be the Greek's last match of the season. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against fourth seed Elena Rybakina in a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner reaching the semifinals.
In the women's doubles event, top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will look to keep their knockout hopes alive as they face sixth seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund.
Second seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter have looked in good touch at the moment and the pair will play their last round-robin match against fifth seeds Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk. Third seeds Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama will be up against eighth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the WTA Finals.
Schedule for Day 5 of WTA Finals 2023
Estadio Paradisus
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (3) Ena Shibahara/ Shuko Aoyama vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
Followed by: (2) Elise Mertens / Storm Hunter vs (5) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk
Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (8) Maria Sakkari
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: (1) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund
WTA Finals 2023 Day 3 TV Schedule
Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 5 of the season-ending championships on the following channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories
O2 TV - Czech Republic
TV2 - Denmark
Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Japan
Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico
Telenet - Belgium
TSN - Canada
ESPN - Central & South America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings
The first match on the main court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the year-end championships are below: