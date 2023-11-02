WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 5

The fifth Day of the WTA Finals (November 1) will see the second singles semifinalist from the Bacalar Group being decided, with Jessica Pegula already qualifying for the knockouts after beating Aryna Sabalenka.

The American will face eighth seed Maria Sakkari in what will be the Greek's last match of the season. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against fourth seed Elena Rybakina in a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner reaching the semifinals.

In the women's doubles event, top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will look to keep their knockout hopes alive as they face sixth seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund.

Second seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter have looked in good touch at the moment and the pair will play their last round-robin match against fifth seeds Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk. Third seeds Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama will be up against eighth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the WTA Finals.

Schedule for Day 5 of WTA Finals 2023

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (3) Ena Shibahara/ Shuko Aoyama vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

Followed by: (2) Elise Mertens / Storm Hunter vs (5) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk

Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (8) Maria Sakkari

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (1) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund

WTA Finals 2023 Day 3 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Channel 12:30 pm local time Round-robin (women's singles and women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 5 of the season-ending championships on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the year-end championships are below:

Country Date Start time USA November 2, 2023 3:30 pm ET Canada November 2, 2023 3:30 pm ET UK November 2, 2023 7:30 pm BST India November 3, 2023 01:00 am IST