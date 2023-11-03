WTA Finals 2023 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 6

The remaining semifinal spots will be decided on Day 6 of the 2023 WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek is sitting pretty atop the Chetumal Group following a couple of straight sets victories. She'll take on Ons Jabeur in her final match of the round-robin stage. Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova will face off in the other singles tie.

All players have a shot at making it to the last four. Swiatek makes it through in most scenarios, while Vondrousova's odds are looking bleak. Jabeur and Gauff have a pretty good shot, but their fates are also intertwined with others.

Gauff will also be in action on the doubles side with Jessica Pegula. The two were set to contest their final match on Thursday, but the weather played spoilsport. The American duo are winless in the discipline this year as well and have been eliminated from the tournament.

Gauff and Pegula will face Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, with the latter team still having a chance of making it past the group stage.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 of the WTA Finals

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 11:30 am local time: (4) Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs (7) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe

Followed by: Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs vs (8) Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Ons Jabeur

TBA: Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Vera Zvonareva/Laura Siegemund

Where to watch WTA Finals 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 11:30 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the WTA Finals are below:

Country Date Start time USA November 3, 2023 12:30 pm ET Canada November 3, 2023 12:30 pm ET UK November 3, 2023 4:30 pm BST India November 3, 2023 10:00 pm IST