WTA Finals 2023 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 WTA Finals will see players battle it out for a spot in the championship round.
At least one American will contend for the title in singles. Doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will face off in the first semifinal.
Pegula remained unbeaten during the group stage. Gauff, on the other hand, lost one of her three ties, which was against Iga Swiatek.
Swiatek, meanwhile, went a perfect 3-0 during the round robin stage. She will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the second semifinal.
The battle for the year-end No. 1 will come down to this. A win would secure the position for Sabalenka, while Swiatek would need to win the title.
The team of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski are the ones to beat in doubles. The reigning US Open champions are unbeaten in the tournament so far.
They're up against Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Second seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter are also in the last four, but their opponents are yet to be decided.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the WTA Finals:
Schedule for Day 7 of the WTA Finals
Estadio Paradisus
Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (7) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe vs (8) Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Not before 5 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jessica Pegula
Not before 6 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (2) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs TBA
Where to watch WTA Finals 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories
O2 TV - Czech Republic
TV2 - Denmark
Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Japan
Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico
Telenet - Belgium
TSN - Canada
ESPN - Central & South America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings
The first match on the main court will begin at 11:30 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the WTA Finals are below: