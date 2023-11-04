WTA Finals 2023 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 WTA Finals will see players battle it out for a spot in the championship round.

At least one American will contend for the title in singles. Doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will face off in the first semifinal.

Pegula remained unbeaten during the group stage. Gauff, on the other hand, lost one of her three ties, which was against Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek, meanwhile, went a perfect 3-0 during the round robin stage. She will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the second semifinal.

The battle for the year-end No. 1 will come down to this. A win would secure the position for Sabalenka, while Swiatek would need to win the title.

The team of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski are the ones to beat in doubles. The reigning US Open champions are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

They're up against Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Second seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter are also in the last four, but their opponents are yet to be decided.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the WTA Finals:

Schedule for Day 7 of the WTA Finals

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (7) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe vs (8) Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Not before 5 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jessica Pegula

Not before 6 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek

Followed by: (2) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs TBA

Where to watch WTA Finals 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 11:30 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the WTA Finals are below:

Country Date Start time USA November 4, 2023 3:30 pm ET Canada November 4, 2023 3:30 pm ET UK November 4, 2023 7:30 pm BST India November 5, 2023 01:00 am IST