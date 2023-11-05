WTA Finals 2023 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

Starting from a place in the WTA Finals women's single title match to doubles action across round-robin and knockout stage, there will be a lot at stake on Day 8 of the 2023 season-ending championships.

The duo of Coco Guaff and Jessica Pegula will open play against seasoned campaigners Vera Zvonereva and Laura Siegemund, with both looking to win their winner-takes-all round-robin encounter.

The toil will continue for the winner of that encounter as they return for the semifinal against Storm Sanders/Elise Mertens.

The pairings of Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe and Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez, meanwhile, will slug it out for the other spot in the women's doubles final.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will also take to Estadio Paradisus, picking up their semifinal encounter from 2-1*. The duo were out on court on Saturday, but a delay pushed the match onto Sunday.

The winner of the semifinal encounter will take on Pegula for the WTA Finals title in the summit clash, which has been rescheduled for Monday.

Schedule for Day 8 of the WTA Finals

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: TBF Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Vera Zvonareva/Laura Siegemund

Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): (7) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe vs (8) Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Followed by: Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula or Vera Zvonareva/Laura Siegemund vs (2) Storm Sanders/Elise Mertens

Followed by: (Not before 4.30 pm local time) TBF (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): Women's Doubles finals

Where to watch WTA Finals 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 12:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 are below:

Country Date Start time USA November 5, 2023 1:30 pm ET Canada November 5, 2023 1:30 pm ET UK November 5, 2023 5:30 pm BST India November 5, 2023 11:00 pm IST