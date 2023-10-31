WTA Finals 2023 weather: Forecast for each day and what to expect during the week in Cancun

The WTA Finals weather has been a subject of interest, mostly due to the windy conditions. The year-end championships this year are taking place in Cancun, Mexico, and there has been a lot of talk about it, be it the stadium being completed just before its start or the weather.

The second day of the WTA Finals saw a considerable rain delay during Coco Gauff's match against Ons Jabeur, which eventually resulted in a late finish and a subsequent postponement of the doubles fixture between Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to November 1.

The weather in Cancun is expected to be a little rainy in the coming days, with the forecast on November 1 stating a 70% chance of rain during the day but 40% during the night, as per The Weather Channel.

November 2 has a 40% chance of rain during the day and 50% during nighttime while November 3 has a 50% and 30% chance of rain during the day and night respectively. There is a 50% chance of rain during the day and 40% at night on November 4.

November 5 is the day when the final of the WTA Finals is scheduled to take place, and there is a 50% chance of rain during the day and 40% at night.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina voice their concerns about windy weather at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the ATP Finals

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina spoke about the windy conditions in Cancun. In a press conference ahead of the tournament, the Kazakh said that playing good tennis would not be easy in the given conditions.

"I guess we're going to try to do our best to show good tennis, which is not going to be I think that easy with such a windy conditions. But overall, I mean, Mexico is really nice. Yeah, I think we just try to do our best here," Rybakina said.

After her first-round win over Maria Sakkari, Sabalenka said that the conditions were not perfect for the WTA Finals.

"Well, I'm trying my best to adapt to these conditions. Hopefully tomorrow I'll play my best tennis. But yeah, I mean, we all in the same conditions. It's not easy one. It's not the perfect conditions for the WTA Finals. But it is how it is. I'll do my best to show my best tennis here," the World No. 1 said.

So far, the first set of round-robin matches has been played, with Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula beating Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina respectively in the Bacalar Group. In the Chetumal Group, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff registered straight-set wins over Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur respectively.