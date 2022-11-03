Thursday marks Day 4 of the WTA Finals, with two fixtures each in singles and doubles scheduled. Home favorite Coco Gauff will be in action in one of the singles fixtures.

The day will start with a doubles encounter, with Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos taking on Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. Both pairs will be eyeing their first win at the tournament this year.

Dabrowski and Olmos faced Anna Daniliana and Haddad Maia on Day 2 and suffered a humiliating defeat, losing to the seventh seed in straight sets. Kichenok and Ostapenko also had to settle for a defeat in the opening fixture after they went down against Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

The doubles fixture will be followed by a clash between world no. 1 Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia. Swiatek dominated proceedings in her opening encounter against Daira Kasatkina as she won the match in straight sets. Garcia, meanwhile, will enter the match on the back of an emphatic defeat of Coco Gauff. The Frenchwoman played with confidence against the American and won comfortably in straight sets. Garcia is expected to face a harder test when she takes on Swiatek.

Gauff will face off against Daria Kasatkina in the second singles fixture of the day. She will be hoping to turn things around when she takes on the World No. 8 on Thursday. Kasatkina will also be looking to improve her performance after a difficult loss to Swiatek. While Gauff seems to be the favorite, Kasatkina has won both their previous meetings and will be looking to register a third win in as many clashes.

The final fixture will see Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens take on Anna Daniliana and Haddad Maia at the Dickies Arena. Both teams have not tasted defeat so far in the tournament and it should be an exciting encounter to finish proceedings on Day 4.

Fixture schedule and order of play

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens at the 2022 WTA Finals

Women's doubles

(2) Gabriela Dabrowski/Giuliana Olmos vs (5) Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko (starts at 3 pm local time)

(4) Veronika Kuderemetova/Elise Mertens vs (7) Anna Daniliana/Haddad Maia (final match of the day)

Women's singles

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Caroline Garcia (not before 5 pm local time)

(4) Coco Gauff vs (8) Daria Kasatkina (not before 7 pm local time)

Where to watch WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

