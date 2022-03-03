WTA lands Hologic, a medical technology company with a focus on women's health as title sponsor with WTA's stance on Peng Shuai playing a major role

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has finally landed a title sponsor after more than a decade without one. The WTA announced a multi-year deal on Thursday with Hologic, a U.S.-based medical technology company that focuses primarily on women's heath.

As reported by Christopher Clarey for The New York Times, the deal is set to be significantly more lucrative on an annual basis as compared to the previous deal the association had with Sony Ericsson from 2005 to 2010 ($14.7 million per year).

In a conversation with Clarey, Hologic's senior vice president for global human resources and corporate communications Lisa Hellman revealed that the deal was partly brought about by the tennis organization's stance on Peng Shuai.

Deal comes at critical time for the WTA & its strong stance on Peng Shuai & China played a role



My latest for

Exclusive: After more than a decade without a title sponsor, the WTA signs on with Hologic, a U.S.-based company focused on women's health

For those unaware, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai briefly went missing last year after she accused a high-ranking politician of sexual assault. Shuai eventually resurfaced a short while later, but the WTA was not satisfied with the Chinese government's investigation process, or lack thereof.

wta @WTA "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong."

The association announced in an unprecedented move that all women's tennis tournaments in the country will be canceled with immediate effect. Despite the 2-time doubles Major winner rescinding her allegations in subsequent interviews, the WTA has remained steadfast in its decision, receiving unanimous praise.

Hellman remarked that the bold risk taken by the association was a "catalyst" to the deal, since the company was impressed by how the WTA "stood up for what they believed to be right" and championed the causes of women everywhere.

"I would consider [their stance on the Peng Shuai issue] more a catalyst to the conversation than the deciding factor. [Canceling tournaments in China] put their calendar at risk," Hellman said. "It put a huge audience at risk, but they stood up for what they believed to be right and stood up for their players and therefore, by extension, the voice of women throughout the world."

Championing women's health.

Championing women. Together.



Proudly announcing our new global title partner of the WTA Tour,



#HOLOGICxWTATOUR Championing women’s tennis.Championing women’s health.Championing women. Together. 🤝Proudly announcing our new global title partner of the WTA Tour, @Hologic Championing women’s tennis.Championing women’s health.Championing women. Together. 🤝Proudly announcing our new global title partner of the WTA Tour, @Hologic.#HOLOGICxWTATOUR https://t.co/VBfqzzDRNV

Hellman further added that the company was aware that the WTA stood to lose revenue with their decision to opt out of tournaments in China. The title sponsorship deal was the brand's way of trying to offset the loss willingly incurred by the WTA in the process.

"We’ve been watching very closely some of the brave and really high-integrity moves that the WTA has made almost by themselves,” Hellmann said. “And that brought to our attention both the potential need they may have for title sponsorship, as well as really wanting to stand with and support the stance they are taking despite really negative impact on their business.”

"We’re committed to improving the lives of women, to improving issues of equity and health, so that sort of fundamental DNA, if you will, is so aligned,” Hellman said. “It made it an easy place to start."

Tennis stars Danielle Collins and Chris Evert expressed their gratitude over a women's health company signing on to be the title sponsor of the WTA Tour

American tennis star Danielle Collins approved the WTA's deal with a women's health company

The American No. 1 singles player on the women's tennis tour right now, Danielle Collins also spoke to Christopher Clarey and expressed her delight at having Hologic as the Women's Tennis Association's title sponsor.

"I think just being able to talk about it with other women is empowering.” Danielle Collins says she’s been shocked by how much better she has felt physically after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. Hopes to bring awareness to the disorder."I think just being able to talk about it with other women is empowering.” #RG21 Danielle Collins says she’s been shocked by how much better she has felt physically after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. Hopes to bring awareness to the disorder."I think just being able to talk about it with other women is empowering.” #RG21 https://t.co/RfritzHPq5

The Australian Open finalist has had firsthand experience with health issues that particularly torment women, as she recently underwent corrective surgery for endometriosis. In light of that, Collins was glad that a company that is dedicated towards women's health and wellness opted to be her parent organization's partner.

"I think we’re all very grateful after the last couple of years, with the challenges with the pandemic and everything going on in the world right now, to be able to have this kind of support from a company that cares so much about women’s health, wellness and equality."

"Having been someone that has dealt firsthand with women’s health issues, I really appreciate the research and them being a medical technology company that’s focused on creating things like mammogram machines, bone density and cervical cancer screening etc. These are things that are so important to women’s health," Collins said.

Early detection and screening saved my life. For our sport to be supported by an organization that cares so much for women's health really means a great deal to me personally. It's so heartening to see the @WTA 's landmark partnership with @Hologic Early detection and screening saved my life. For our sport to be supported by an organization that cares so much for women's health really means a great deal to me personally. It's so heartening to see the @WTA's landmark partnership with @Hologic 💜 Early detection and screening saved my life. For our sport to be supported by an organization that cares so much for women's health really means a great deal to me personally.

American tennis legend Chris Evert, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same, also echoed similar sentiments. The 18-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to point out how early screening saved her life, and that she was glad that a company like Hologic is the WTA's partner.

"It's so heartening to see the WTA's landmark partnership with Hologic. Early detection and screening saved my life," Evert wrote. "For our sport to be supported by an organization that cares so much for women's health really means a great deal to me personally."

