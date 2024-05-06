WTA Race to Riyadh after Madrid Open: Big gains for Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Madison Keys

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Madison Keys made deep runs at the Madrid Open, thus improving their position in the WTA Race to Riyadh rankings in the process.

The World No. 1 lifted the trophy in the Spanish capital after edging last year’s winner Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7). The win also saw Swiatek avenge her loss from 12 months ago, while consolidating her position atop the WTA Race to Riyadh leaderboard.

Swiatek now sits atop the WTA Race rankings with 4,335 points to her name, having added 1,000 to her tally courtesy the run at the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka also added a 650 points to her total, but that was not enough to overtake Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh continues to be placed at No. 2 with 3,583 points, followed by Sabalenka who has 3,278 points to her name.

Madison Keys, who made the semifinal at the Madrid Open with wins over the likes of Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, was the biggest mover in the WTA Race rankings, skyrocketing 58 spots to be placed at No. 33 with 578 points. Of her total, the American has earned 390 points in Madrid alone.

Jabeur, who lost to Keys in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament, also made a massive jump in the WTA Race rankings. The Tunisian earned 215 points with her Madrid Open run, enough to help her climb 33 spots to break back into the top-50 at No. 41.

Danielle Collins, Coco Gauff look to close in on Madrid Open champ Iga Swiatek in WTA Race to Riyadh

Coco Gauff is placed at No. 5 in the in the WTA Race to Riyadh rankings.

The American duo of Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff follow the top-3 closely in the WTA Race to Riyadh rankings and are placed at No. 4 and No. 5 with 2,142 and 1,993 points respectively.

The two did not have the best of runs at the Madrid Open and will set eyes on the coming claycourt tournaments to close in the gap on leader Iga Swiatek.

Also ranked inside the top-8 cut-off of the WTA Race to Riyadh rankings after the Madrid Open are Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini and Marta Kostyuk.

Paolini, who made the fourth round at the Madrid Open, in fact climbed a spot to replace Kostyuk at the No. 7 spot. Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina round out the top-10.