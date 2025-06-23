WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack with Coco Gauff in tow, Berlin champ Marketa Vondrousova flies into the top 100

Aryna Sabalenka sits comfortably perched atop for WTA rankings for yet another week. She leads this week's list with 11,640 points, followed by Coco Gauff at No. 2 with 7,899 points. Jessica Pegula's failure to defend her title at the Berlin Tennis Open proved to be costly. While she remained steady at No. 3, she lost over 400 points, bringing her total to 6,048 points.
Zheng Qinwen's decision to skip the Berlin Tennis Open has cost her a top four seeding spot at Wimbledon. She lost 50 points for failing to defend her last year's points, dropping a spot to No. 5 this week. Despite not winning a match in Berlin, Paolini moved up a rung to No. 4, assuring herself a top four seeding at the grass court Major.
Zheng missed the top four by three points. She currently has 4,803 points, while Paolini has 4,806 points. Madison Keys (No. 6), Mirra Andreeva (No. 7) and Iga Swiatek (No. 8) occupy the same positions from a week ago. Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro swap places to be ranked No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.
Marketa Vondrousova's impressive title-winning run in Berlin has led to a massive gain for her in this week's WTA rankings. She beat the likes of Keys and Sabalenka to reach the final. She then survived a tough fight from Wang Xinyu in the summit clash to claim her first title since Wimbledon 2023. She soared by 91 spots to re-enter the top 100 at No. 73.
Americans McCartney Kessler, Ashlyn Krueger and Hailey Baptiste surge to new highs in the latest WTA rankings
McCartney Kessler captured the third title of her career and her first on grass at last week's Nottingham Open, beating Dayana Yastremska in the final. She jumped 10 places to No. 32 in this week's WTA rankings, a new milestone for her. She also nabbed the last seeding spot at Wimbledon thanks to her title-winning run.
Kessler's compatriots Ashlyn Krueger and Hailey Baptiste have also attained her career highs, though neither of them had a strong showing at their respective tournaments. Krueger climbed a couple of places to a new high of No. 31, while Baptiste rose by two places to No. 54.
Sonay Kartal (No. 49), Emiliana Arango (No. 76) and Antonia Ruzic (No. 91) are the other players to reach new career highs this week. This week's WTA rankings will be used to determine the seedings for Wimbledon. The draw for the same will be released on Friday, June 27.
To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.