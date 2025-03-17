WTA Rankings Update: Aryna Sabalenka maintains World No. 1 lead despite Indian Wells heartbreak, Mirra Andreeva reaches career high after triumph

The WTA Rankings oversaw a huge change following the culmination of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 16). Mirra Andreeva, who was ranked outside the women's top 10 before the WTA 1000 tournament began, has reached her new career-high ranking of No. 6 by virtue of her title run in Indian Wells.

The women's top five remain unchanged as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys maintain their positions. Swiatek, in particular, fell back in her bid to regain the World No. 1 position after her Indian Wells semifinal defeat to eventual champion Andreeva. The Pole was defending 1,000 ranking points last week, having won last year's event in the Californian desert.

However, Iga Swiatek dropped 610 points (gaining just 390 points for her run at the Palm Springs event) and now stands at 7,375 points in this week's WTA Rankings. The World No. 1 Sabalenka, meanwhile, improved on her last year's fourth-round defeat in Indian Wells by reaching the final this year. This allowed her to further extend her lead at the top of the rankings, as she currently has a tally of 9,606 points - which is 2,231 more than the second-ranked Swiatek.

Paula Badosa falls out of top 10 WTA Rankings; Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro & Jasmine Paolini also suffer ranking setbacks

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, meanwhile, had made her top-10 return in January following her maiden Major semifinal run at the Australian Open. Unfortunately, the Spaniard recently injured her back, which forced her to withdraw from this year's BNP Paribas Open. As a result, she fell out of the top 10 WTA rankings this week.

Elena Rybakina also fell one ranking position to No. 8 in the world after her Round-of-16 exit in Indian Wells. The Kazakh wasn't the only top 10 player to go down in the rankings, as Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro tumbled to 7th and 10th in the women's rankings, respectively.

Apart from Mirra Andreeva, who has now won two of the first three WTA 1000 tournaments in 2025, other big movers in this week's top 100 include Sonay Kartal (+20), Belinda Bencic (+13), Viktorija Golubic (+9), Kimberly Birrell (+8), Jacqueline Cristian (+7), Ajla Tomljanovic (+6), Maria Lourdes Carle (+6), Lulu Su (+5), Irina-Camelia Begu (+5), Maya Joint (+5), Cristina Bucsa (+5), Anca Todoni (+5) and Greet Minnen (+5).

