WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka widens lead over Iga Swiatek as Miami Open champ, big gains for Emma Raducanu, Alexandra Eala

The conclusion of the Miami Open 2025 has led to plenty of movement in this week's WTA rankings. Having lost a couple of big finals this year, the third time finally proved to be the charm for Aryna Sabalenka. She previously suffered heartbreaking losses to Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open and Indian Wells finals this season.

Sabalenka gave herself another shot at redemption by reaching the Miami Open final. She didn't falter this time and beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to win her 19th career title. The win helped her crack the 10,000-point mark for the first time in her career as well. She commences her 32nd week atop the WTA rankings with 10,541 points to her name,

Sabalenka also has a 3,000 point lead over the second-ranked Iga Swiatek, who has 7,470 points at the moment. Coco Gauff remains steady at No. 3, as does Pegula at No. 4, despite reaching the Miami final. Keys is also a non-mover at No. 5.

Jasmine Paolini's semifinal finish in Miami pushed her up a spot to No. 6 in this week's WTA rankings. However, that came at the expense of Mirra Andreeva, who moved down a rung to No. 7. Zheng Qinwen rose a spot to No. 8 and Paula Badosa returned to the top 10 at No. 9.

Elena Rybakina fell a couple of spots to No. 10. She will depart the top 10 in three weeks as she has opted not to defend her title at the upcoming Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Alexandra Eala and Emma Raducanu's Miami Open results boost their standings in this week's WTA rankings

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Eala was the breakout star of the Miami Open 2025. During her fairytale run to the semifinals, she knocked out the likes of Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek before losing to Jessica Pegula. Ranked No. 140 prior to the tournament, she jumped 65 spots to No. 75 in this week's WTA rankings.

Emma Raducanu also had a resurgence in Miami, advancing to her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She's back into the top 50 as a result, moving up 12 places to No. 48. Amanda Anisimova is one of many players to reach a new career high this week. Her fourth-round finish in Miami pushed her up by a spot to No. 16.

Ashlyn Krueger (No. 34), Olga Danilovic (No. 35), Rebecca Sramkova (No. 36), McCartney Kessler (No. 42), Sonay Kartal (No. 61), Kimberly Birrell (No. 62), Eva Lys (No. 70) and Anca Todoni (No. 83) are the other players to achieve new career peaks in this week's WTA rankings.

To view the latest WTA rankings, click here.

