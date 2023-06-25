WTA rankings update: Berlin runs bolster Donna Vekic, Petra Kvitova as Bianca Andreescu drops out of top-50

Berlin champion Petra Kvitova and runner-up Donna Vekic were among the big winners in the WTA rankings, while Bianca Andreescu was among those making a big slide down the ladder this week.

The run to the final helped Vekic return to the top-20 as she gained three spots. She earned 250 points over the week to climb to No. 20, just one spot shy of her career-best ranking.

Kvitova, meanwhile, came into the tournament at the risk of falling out of the top-10. The two-time Wimbledon champion was set to drop 470 ranking points that she earned during her title run in Eastbourne last year.

However, by lifting the trophy in Berlin, a WTA 500 event just like Eastbourne, she managed to balance the loss of points. She sits at No. 9 with 3,101 points.

Just behind Petra Kvitova on the WTA rankings at 2,830 points is compatriot Barbora Krejcikova — who jumped two spots to re-enter the top-10 courtesy of her run to the final at Birmingham. Title winner Jelena Ostapenko remains put at No. 17 with 2,105 points.

Bianca Andreescu, however, dropped a chunk of points and fell out of the top-50. The former US Open winner lost 179 points to slide a massive 16 places and be ranked at No. 51.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka stay on top of WTA rankings

Iga Swiatek holds the top position in the WTA rankings.

Amid all the commotion, the top-three of the WTA rankings remained unchanged. Iga Swiatek held on to her top spot with 8,940 points and will have the chance to add points to the tally as she takes to the court at Bad Homburg this week.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, both of whom were knocked out of Berlin by unseeded opponents — Veronika Kudermetova and Vekic respectively — stayed in No. 2 and No. 3 spots with 8,066 and 5,090 points to their name.

In the only change in top-five, Jessica Pegula (4,905) replaced Caroline Garcia (4,845) in the fourth position. The duo is followed by Ons Jabeur (3,492), Coco Gauff (3,305) and Maria Sakkari (3,301) in No. 6, 7 and 8 positions.

The other big movers in this week's rankings include Beatriz Haddad Maia (-3 to No. 13), Zhu Lin (+6 to No. 31), Anna Blinkova (+5 to new career-high No. 39), Marketa Vondrousova (+13 to No. 40), Linda Fruhvirtova (+8 to new career-high No. 49), Elina Avanesyan (+17 to new career-high No. 64) and Camila Giorgi (-19 to No. 67).

Poll : 0 votes