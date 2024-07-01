WTA Rankings update: Caroline Wozniacki and Paula Badosa surge into top 100, Diana Shnaider cracks top 30, big gains for Emma Raducanu

Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki returns to the top 100 of the WTA rankings nearly a year after starting her comeback. She reached her second quarterfinal of the season at last week's Bad Homburg Open but an injury forced her to retire during her match against Emma Navarro.

Nevertheless, it was enough for Wozniacki to secure her position in the top 100 as she zoomed up 21 spots to No. 91. Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa also replicated the Dane's feat. She is on the comeback trail after a string of injuries over the past year.

Badosa also made the last eight at the Bad Homburg Open, and it pushed her up by 20 positions to No. 93 in this week's WTA rankings. While these two bowed out in the quarterfinals, it was Diana Shnaider who emerged as the last woman standing there.

The Bad Homburg Open marks the biggest title of Shnaider's career thus far. She beat Donna Vekic in three sets in the final to capture her second title of the year. The 20-year old jumped 17 spots to No. 30, a new career high for her.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu is on the upward rise as well. Following a semifinal finish in Nottingham to begin the grass swing, she made the quarterfinals in Eastbourne last week. This pushed her up by 33 spots to No. 135. If she continues to play this well, it is only a matter of time before she's back in the top 100.

Iga Swiatek sits comfortably atop the WTA rankings for yet another week

Iga Swiatek's reign at the summit isn't going to cease any time in the near future. She continues to lead the WTA rankings and with 11585 points at present, she has a massive lead over No. 2 Coco Gauff, who has 7943 points.

There's no movement within the top 10 as players held on to their respective positions from the previous week. Daria Kasatkina won her first title since 2022 at last week's Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 to hoist the winner's trophy.

Kasatkina moved up two places to No. 12, and could re-enter the top 10 of the rankings with a good run at Wimbledon. While Fernandez missed out on the title, she jumped five spots to No. 25 in this week's rankings.

Viktoriya Tomova reached the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open, which helped her secure a new career high of No. 48. Moyuka Uchijima (No. 68), and Katie Volynets (No. 69) are the other players to unlock a new peak.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

