WTA Rankings update: Cincinnati Open champ Iga Swiatek replaces Coco Gauff as No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka remains on top heading into US Open

Aryna Sabalenka commands the WTA rankings for yet another week heading into the US Open. The World No. 1 is the defending champion in New York. After failing to defend her Cincinnati Open title, she will aim to redeem herself at the season's final Major.

Sabalenka has 11,225 points to her name at the moment. Iga Swiatek stormed to the Cincinnati Open title without dropping a set, thus rising a spot to No. 2. She has 7,993 points. The No. 1 ranking will be on the line at the US Open, despite Sabalenka's massive lead.

Once their US Open points from last year are taken off, Sabalenka will have 9,235 points while Swiatek will have 7,573 points. The Pole can ascend to the top if she wins the title, though she will need Sabalenka to crash out early as well. The Belarusian can assure herself of the top spot by reaching the quarterfinals regardless of her rival's results.

Swiatek's rise to No. 2 pushed Coco Gauff down a spot to No. 3. The latter's form has taken a hit since winning the French Open, although she did win the doubles title at the Canadian Open a few weeks ago. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys and Zheng Qinwen remain steady from No. 4-7 respectively.

Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anisimova swapped places with each other to be ranked No. 8 and No. 9 respectively. The Italian lost to Swiatek in the Cincinnati Open final. Lastly, Elena Rybakina rounds out the top 10 at No. 10. She had a good showing in Cincinnati as well, going down to Swiatek in the semifinals.

Varvara Gracheva, Veronika Kudermetova make big moves in this week's WTA rankings

Varvara Gracheva came through the qualifying rounds of the Cincinnati Open and advanced all the way to the quarterfinals, losing to Veronika Kudermetova. She's back into the top 100 of the WTA rankings as a result, jumping 20 spots to No. 83.

Kudermetova eventually lost to Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals. Nevertheless, it was a good week for her, rising 10 spots to No. 26 and also assuring herself of a seeded spot at the US Open.

Naomi Osaka is ranked No. 25 this week, while Emma Raducanu is ranked No. 35. The latter missed out on being seeded at the US Open by one spot. This week's WTA rankings were used to determine the seedings for the US Open, and the cut-off for the same was No. 34. However, another withdrawal prior to the draw ceremony would ensure the Brit's seeding.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

