WTA rankings update: Coco Gauff makes her top-10 debut, Emma Raducanu tumbles down the rankings after early exit from US Open | 12 September 2022

Following the conclusion of the US Open, there has been a massive shake-up in the WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek won her third Grand Slam title over the weekend and further consolidated her stranglehold as the World No. 1. With 10,365 points, she's considerably ahead of No. 2 Ons Jabeur, who has 5,090 points.

Anett Kontaveit and Paula Badosa lost early in the season's final Grand Slam, and each slipped down a spot to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Jessica Pegula has been consistent all year and put up yet another good showing at the US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. As a result, she's up three places to No. 5, a new career-high.

Maria Sakkari is down three spots to No. 6, while Aryna Sabalenka, who reached a second straight semifinal at Flushing Meadows, is ranked No. 7 this week. Teen star Coco Gauff reached her first quarterfinal at the US Open and has jumped four places to No. 8, making her top-10 debut at last. This comes on the heels of clinching the World No. 1 ranking in doubles last month.

Simona Halep was one of the leading title contenders at the start of the US Open, but suffered a shock first-round loss to Daria Snigur. She's down a couple of spots to No. 9 this week. Caroline Garcia has been in incredible form over the last few months. A semifinal showing in New York sees her return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in four years at No. 10.

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez suffer massive drop in WTA rankings

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez emerged as breakout stars at last year's US Open after finishing as the champion and runner-up respectively. The duo failed to replicate their results from last year. While the defending champion lost to Alize Cornet in the first round, the Canadian was defeated by Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@AlizeCornet knocks out defending champion Emma Raducanu in the First Round to continue her strong 2022 season! ALLEZ@AlizeCornet knocks out defending champion Emma Raducanu in the First Round to continue her strong 2022 season! #USOpen ALLEZ 🇫🇷@AlizeCornet knocks out defending champion Emma Raducanu in the First Round to continue her strong 2022 season! #USOpen https://t.co/ptAklfkCRz

Consequently, Raducanu is now ranked No. 83, with a huge drop of 72 spots. Fernandez slipped 26 places to No. 40.

Angelique Kerber announced her pregnancy prior to the start of the US Open and is set to be out of action for quite some time. The three-time Grand Slam champion fell by 20 spots to No. 70 this week.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is another player suffering a significant fall in the WTA rankings this week. A third-round exit from the tournament saw her slip by eight spots to No. 56.

Click here to view this week's WTA rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala