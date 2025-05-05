WTA rankings update: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka soar, Aryna Sabalenka strengthens grip over World No. 1 spot

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka were among the big winners in the latest update for the WTA rankings, which Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead. All three women were finalists or title winners this past week.

Sabalenka and Gauff had the biggest results, taking home the winner and runner-up trophies at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. The Belarusian took home the crown after a 6-3, 7-6(3) showing in the summit clash.

As a result, Sabalenka now has nearly double the points of her nearest rival, Iga Swiatek. She sits at the World No. 1 position with 11,118 points, ahead of the Pole’s 6,773 points.

Gauff, who beat Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva, and Belinda Bencic en route to the Madrid Open final, meanwhile, jumped a spot in the WTA rankings ladder to be placed at No. 3 with 6,603 points.

Jessica Pegula slipped into the fourth spot with 6,243 points. In another swap, Jasmine Paolini and Madison Keys traded places, with the former climbing to No. 5 with 4,875 points and the latter placed at No. 6 with 4,824 points. Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen held their respective spots at No. 7 and No. 8 with 4,781 and 4,193 points, respectively.

Emma Navarro jumped a spot at the expense of Paula Badosa. The American is now ranked No. 9 with 3,797 points, with the Spaniard following at No. 10 with 3,761 points.

For Osaka, meanwhile, the decision to take a late entry into the WTA125 event in Saint Malo also paid dividends. Not only did the Japanese win four matches in a row to lift the trophy, but she also climbed seven spots in the WTA rankings ladder to re-enter the top-50. She is placed at No. 48 with 1,148 points.

Elina Svitolina, Alexandra Eala join Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka as winners in WTA rankings update

Elina Svitolina at the Madrid Open. (Source: Getty)

Elina Svitolina and Alexandra Eala also climbed a few spots to join Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka as positive movers in the WTA rankings ladder.

The Ukrainian jumped three spots to inch closer to a top-10 return courtesy of her run to the semifinals at the Madrid Open. She is now ranked at No. 14 with 2,819 points. Eala broke into the top 70, up two spots to No. 70 with 897 points.

Other big movers in the WTA rankings this week include Marta Kostyuk (+9 to No. 27), Ons Jabeur (-8 to No. 36), Moyuka Uchijima (+9 to No. 47), Victoria Azarenka (-6 to No. 54), Mayar Sherif (-14 to No. 64), Anna Blinkova (+9 to No. 67), Yuliia Starodubtseva (+19 to No. 80), Anna Bondar (+13 to No. 89) and Dalma Galfi (+26 to No. 95).

