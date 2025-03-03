WTA rankings update: Emma Navarro returns to career high after Merida heroics, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka enjoys a big lead over Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka commands the WTA rankings for yet another week following the publication of the latest update. She has 9,076 points to her name, and remains considerably ahead of her closest contenders for the top spot. No. 2 Iga Swiatek has 7,985 points, while No.3 Coco Gauff has 6,333 points.

Swiatek is also the defending champion at the upcoming Indian Wells Open. As such, she won't be able to overtake Sabalenka regardless of her rival's result at the tournament. While most of the top guns opted to rest, Jessica Pegula was one of the few top 10 players in action over the past week.

Pegula competed at the ATX Open in Austin, and walked away with the title, her first of the season. Despite the triumph, she remains steady at No. 4, as does her compatriot, Madison Keys at No. 5. The latter will return to action at the Indian Wells Open for the first time since her victory at the Australian Open.

Jasmine Paolini (No. 6) and Elena Rybakina (No. 7) also occupy the same positions from a week ago. Emma Navarro moved up a couple of spots to No. 8 in this week's WTA rankings thanks to her title-winning run at the Merida Open. She didn't drop a set the entire tournament, and handed Emiliana Arango a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown in the final to win the biggest title of her career thus far.

Navarro's rise pushed Zheng Qinwen down a spot to No. 9, while Paula Badosa returns to the top 10 at No. 10. Mirra Andreeva's stay in the region was rather brief as she fell a couple of places to No. 11.

Clara Tauson, Elina Avanesyan among those to reach new career highs in this week's WTA rankings

Clara Tauson is close to cracking the top 20 of the WTA rankings. (Photo: Getty)

Clara Tauson contested her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai a couple of weeks ago, and went down to Mirra Andreeva in the final. While she hasn't competed anywhere since then, she still climbed two spots to No. 21 in this week's WTA rankings, a new career high for her.

Rebecca Sramkova and Elina Avanesyan performed quite well at the recently concluded Merida Open. The former bowed out in the quarterfinals, while the latter's journey came to an end in the semifinals. Both have unlocked a new career peak for themselves as a result.

Sramkova moved up three places to No. 37, while Avanesyan jumped six spots to make her top 40 debut at No. 39. Emiliana Arango, who lost to Emma Navarro in the Merida final, flew 53 spots to No. 80 for her top 100 debut. Aussie teen Maya Joint also cracked the top 100 for the first time after a quarterfinal showing at the ATX Open. She jumped 18 spots to No. 85.

Moyuka Uchijima (No. 52) Suzan Lamens (No. 64), and Zeynep Sonmez (No. 77) are the other players to attain new career highs in this week's WTA rankings. Ajla Tomljanovic returned to the top 100 after a semifinal showing at the ATX Open, and jumped 17 places to No. 94.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

