WTA rankings update: Emma Raducanu drops out of Top 100, Elena Rybakina reaches new career high

The latest WTA rankings have brought significant changes, with Emma Raducanu dropping out of the Top 100 and Elena Rybakina achieving a career-high ranking of sixth.

Unfortunately, Raducanu had to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to injury, which resulted in her being unable to defend her points from last season. Consequently, the Brit suffered a drop from 85th to 103rd in the rankings.

Raducanu has been plagued by injuries over the past year and recently underwent surgery on her hand and ankle, which means she will miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina achieved a new career-high ranking by moving up to sixth place, despite losing her opening match at the Madrid Open.

Iga Swiatek remains the World No. 1 with 9625 points, but Aryna Sabalenka narrowed the gap between the two by winning the Madrid Open. The Belarusian currently has 7881 points, 1744 less than the Pole.

Among the top 10 players, Ons Jabeur dropped to seventh due to her inability to defend her title at the Madrid Open because of injury. Consequently, Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff both moved up a spot to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Maria Sakkari's impressive run to the semifinals of the Madrid Open saw her rise a spot to eighth, while Daria Kasatkina dropped one spot to ninth. Barbora Krejcikova dropped to 13th, and Karolina Pliskova climbed two spots to 14th. Victoria Azarenka dropped a spot to 17th, while Jelena Ostapenko jumped to 20th.

Simona Halep's prolonged absence from the WTA Tour saw her fall down to 30th in the WTA rankings while Bianca Andreescu's early exit in Madrid resulted in her dropping from 27th to 31st.

Paula Badosa and Sloane Stephens among the risers in the WTA rankings

Paula Badosa in action at the Madrid Open

Meanwhile, the WTA rankings also saw some risers such as Paula Badosa and Sloane Stephens. Badosa's Round of 16 run at the Madrid Open helped her climb seven spots to 35th, while Stephens suffered a first-round exit but won the WTA 125 tournament L'Open de Saint-Malo after beating Greet Minnen in the final. As a result, she moved from 48th to 36th in the WTA rankings.

Marta Kostyuk and Danielle Collins both dropped four spots to 40th and 41st, respectively, while Alycia Parks moved to 49th after reaching the third round of the Madrid Open. Eugenie Bouchard's qualification for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event and reaching the second round also saw her rise 20 spots up to 233rd.

Poll : 0 votes