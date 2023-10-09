WTA Rankings update: Iga Swiatek another step closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking after China Open victory

Aryna Sabalenka leads the newly released WTA rankings, but Iga Swiatek is hot on her trail. The latter nabbed her fifth trophy of the season at the recently concluded China Open.

Swiatek's latest triumph leaves her just 385 points behind Sabalenka. The battle for the top spot will now continue at the WTA Finals. Both will contest the season-ending tournament for top players for the third year in a row.

Swiatek made the semifinals there last year, while Sabalenka lost in the final. As such, the latter is defending more points this year. Thus, the Pole already has a slight advantage in regaining the No. 1 ranking.

Swiatek was dislodged from the summit after a 75-week reign which commenced last year in April. Following the 22-year old's fourth-round loss at the US Open, Sabalenka took over from her after making it to the final.

There's not much movement within the rest of the top 10 either. Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the semifinals of the China Open, is at No. 3. Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina follow the teenager at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Maria Sakkari's last minute push at qualifying for the WTA Finals came to an end with a quarterfinal defeat to Gauff at the China Open. She's a non-mover at No. 6 and is followed by Ons Jabeur at No. 7.

Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova and Caroline Garcia round out the top 10 as they remain steady at No. 8. No. 9 and No. 10 respectively. The Czech duo have now qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time, while the Frenchwoman, the current champion, has failed to do so.

Teen star Mirra Andreeva cracks the top 50 of the WTA Rankings

Mirra Andreeva's remarkable rise has been one of the most fascinating stories of the season. Having finished last year ranked 405th, she has moved up through the WTA rankings at a rapid pace this year.

A fourth round appearance at Wimbledon and the Madrid Open, along with a third round finish at the French Open, resulted in Andreeva's ascent. She made it to the third round of the China Open last week, where she lost to Elena Rybakina.

Andreeva's latest result has pushed her up by 11 spots to No. 49 in this week's WTA rankings to make her top 50 debut. Other players to reach a new career high this week include Jasmine Paolini (No. 30), Wang Xinyu (No. 31), Linda Noskova (No. 38) and Kayla Day (No. 86).

