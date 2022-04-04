WTA Rankings update: Iga Swiatek becomes first Polish World No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots to No. 35 | 4 April 2022

In the newly-updated WTA rankings, Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to ascend to the top spot, while Naomi Osaka's ranking received a boost after her exploits in Miami.

The Pole won the Miami Open by beating Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final. Swiatek thus won the 'Sunshine Double' and became the first woman to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season.

The 20-year-old was assured of the No. 1 ranking following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty and now has 6,711 points to her name.

TENNIS @Tennis



The new WTA rankings are out and Iga Swiatek has kicked off her first career week at No. 1.



She's the first player from Poland AND the first player born in the 2000s to reach No. 1 in either ATP or WTA rankings history.



Congratulations, IT'S OFFICIALThe new WTA rankings are out andIga Swiatek has kicked off her first career week at No. 1.She's the first player from Poland AND the first player born in the 2000s to reach No. 1 in either ATP or WTA rankings history.Congratulations, @iga_swiatek IT'S OFFICIAL❗The new WTA rankings are out and 🇵🇱 Iga Swiatek has kicked off her first career week at No. 1.She's the first player from Poland AND the first player born in the 2000s to reach No. 1 in either ATP or WTA rankings history.Congratulations, @iga_swiatek! 🎉

Osaka's impressive run to the final in Miami saw her jump 42 spots to No. 35 in the WTA rankings.

Barbora Krejcikova, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 2 despite not featuring at Indian Wells or Miami.

Just five points behind the Czech is Paula Badosa, who achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3. The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Indian Wells runner-up Maria Sakkari dropped to No. 4 after her second-round exit in Miami.

Aryna Sabalenka rounded out the top five, while Anett Kontaveit and Karolina Pliskova both moved up a spot to No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins moved up three places to a career-high ranking of No. 8, while Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur completed the top 10.

Emma Raducanu gains a spot in the WTA rankings

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked No. 12

US Open champion Emma Raducanu moved up a spot to No. 12 in the WTA rankings. The Brit sits just behind Jelena Ostapenko, who also jumped up a spot to No. 11.

Jessica Pegula's second WTA 1000 semifinal in Miami saw her rise eight places to No. 13 in the rankings, while her compatriot Coco Gauff rose two spots to No. 15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, remained in the 14th spot.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep dropped a place to No. 20 while Belinda Bencic rose seven rungs to No. 21 after reaching the semifinals in Miami. Petra Kvitova's quarter-final run in the tournament saw her rise three places to the 29th position.

Elsewhere, the Williams sisters' rankings continued to suffer due to their prolonged absence from the tour. Serena Williams is currently ranked No. 246 while Venus Williams languishes at No. 491.

With a few top-ranked players competing at the Charleston Open, there is every chance we could see changes in the top 10 of the WTA rankings come next week.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala