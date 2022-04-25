WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek begins 4th week at the top, Paula Badosa becomes new World No. 2, Emma Raducanu inches closer to top 10 | 25 April 2022

Iga Swiatek commenced her fourth week as the World No. 1 in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, April 25.

Swiatek won her fourth consecutive title of the year at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Sunday. With the victory, she now has 7181 points, giving her a lead of 2136 points over second-ranked Paula Badosa.

Following her semifinal run in Stuttgart, the Spaniard rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 2. Badosa's results over the past year have been quite consistent, so her rise to the top hasn't come as a surprise.

She pushed reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova down a spot to No. 3. The Czech hasn't competed for almost two months now due to an injury.

Aryna Sabalenka was at risk of dropping down a couple of spots. But after defending her 2021 points total by reaching the final in Stuttgart, she remains steady at No. 4.

The rest of the top 10 also remains unchanged from last week. Maria Sakkari (No. 5), Anett Kontaveit (No. 6), Karolina Pliskova (No. 7), Danielle Collins (No. 8), Garbine Muguruza (No. 9) and Ons Jabeur (No. 10) have held on to their positions.

Emma Raducanu, who competed in her first WTA tournament on clay in Stuttgart, managed to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost to Swiatek. This was enough for her to reach a new career-high of World No. 11 in the WTA rankings.

As the teenager isn't defending too many points until Wimbledon, a top 10 debut is imminent in the near future.

Anastasia Potapova is the biggest mover in latest WTA rankings

Anastasia Potapova at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Anastasia Potapova's results prior to the Istanbul Open were quite underwhelming, so she wasn't one of the favorites to win the title. However, the 21-year old came through qualifying and won five main draw matches to clinch her maiden career title at the tournament.

Once ranked as high as No. 64, she fell out of the top 100 of the rankings this year. However, following her victory at the Istanbul Open, Potapova is the biggest mover in this week's WTA rankings, jumping 44 spots to be ranked No. 78.

Yulia Putintseva, who reached the semifinals in Istanbul, is up by seven spots to No. 44. The other major mover was Liudmila Samsonova, who has now reached a career-high ranking of No. 26.

Samsonova was notably the only player to win a set against Swiatek during the latter's title run in Stuttgart. The Russian fought hard during her semifinal clash against the Pole, but came up short.

