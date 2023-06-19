WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek's reign as No. 1 continues, Nottingham champion Katie Boulter zooms to a new high

Iga Swiatek's stranglehold on the World No. 1 spot continues in this week's WTA rankings. She's yet to be unseated from the summit since climbing to the top of the rankings last year. While her position was in danger during the French Open, a successful title defense put an end to that threat.

Aryna Sabalenka remains steady as No. 2. She has a shot at closing the cap between her and Swiatek by winning the title in Berlin where she's competing this week. Elena Rybakina is up next at No. 3. The top 10 has remained stagnant this week, with absolutely no movement within the region from last week.

Occupying positions from No. 4 to 10 are Caroline Garcia, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Petra Kvitova and Beatriz Haddad Maia. However, outside of the top 10, there's plenty of action.

Anastasia Potapova moved up a spot to No. 21, securing a new career high for herself. Mayar Sherif jumped nine places to No. 31, reaching a new peak in the WTA rankings.

Katie Boulter is the biggest mover in this week's WTA rankings following her triumph in Nottingham

Katie Boulter at the 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham.

It was a remarkable week for British tennis at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham. The venue played host to a Challenger event on the men's side, which was won by former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

On the women's circuit, a WTA 250 event took place at the same time. Three of the four semifinalists were all British women - Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson.

Boulter and Burrage contested the first all-British final since 1977, with the former coming out on top to claim her maiden WTA title. As a result, the 26-year old is one of the biggest movers in this week's WTA rankings.

Boulter records a massive jump by rising 49 spots to No. 77, a new career high for her. With the grass season far from over, she has a good chance of continuing her upward climb. Burrage, who lost in the final, is ranked No. 108 this week.

They've both taken over the mantle of the highest ranked British players from Emma Raducanu, who held the position for a long time. The 20-year old is currently on a hiatus following multiple surgeries.

Other players to record a new career high this week are Marta Kostyuk (No. 34), Anna Blinkova (No. 44), Julia Grabher (No. 55), Peyton Stearns (No. 56), Magdalena Frech (No. 72) and Elizabeth Mandlik (No. 97).

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

