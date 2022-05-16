WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek solidifies position at the top, Ons Jabeur reaches new career-high | 16 May 2022

Iga Swiatek remains unstoppable as she claimed her fifth title on the trot at the Italian Open and extended her unbeaten run to 28 matches. She begins her seventh week atop the WTA rankings.

Swiatek has currently amassed 7061 points, giving her a lead of 2150 points over the second-ranked player.

The rest of the top five remains unchanged as well. Barbora Krejcikova (No. 2), Paula Badosa (No. 3), Maria Sakkari (No. 4) and Anett Kontaveit (No. 5) occupy the same spots from last week.

Just another day in the office for DohaIndian WellsMiamiStuttgartRomeJust another day in the office for @iga_swiatek 🏆 Doha🏆 Indian Wells🏆 Miami🏆 Stuttgart🏆 RomeJust another day in the office for @iga_swiatek 🤙 https://t.co/nMghCKIuMn

Ons Jabeur has had a great couple of weeks, winning the Madrid Open and finishing as the runner-up at the Italian Open. The Tunisian has now reached a new career-high ranking of No. 6. Given her recent form, a top-five debut seems imminent and could happen after the conclusion of the French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka lost in the first-round of the Madrid Open, but rebounded by reaching the semifinals at the Italian Open and has moved up a spot to No. 7. Karolina Pliskova, who has reached the final every year in Rome since 2019, failed to win a match there this time around. She's down by two places to No. 8 in this week's WTA rankings.

Danielle Collins (No. 9) and Garbine Muguruza (No. 10) held on to their positions from last week to round out the top 10.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu slowly making her way up the WTA rankings

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 Italian Open.

Bianca Andreescu returned to the WTA tour in April after a six-month break from tennis. During this period, her ranking took a huge hit and she dropped out of the top 100. However, the Canadian has improved her results with every tournament and consequently, her ranking as well.

Andreescu reached the second round in Stuttgart, the third round in Madrid and the quarterfinals in Rome last week. Thanks to her most recent result, she has jumped 18 places to No. 72 in this week's WTA rankings.

With very few points to defend for the rest of the season, it's only a matter of time before she's back in the top 10.

wta @WTA







#IBI22 The Bibi train keeps rolling @Bandreescu_ is back and into a quarterfinal with victory over 2021 semifinalist Martic! The Bibi train keeps rolling 🚂🇨🇦 @Bandreescu_ is back and into a quarterfinal with victory over 2021 semifinalist Martic!#IBI22 https://t.co/xiwYb54v8g

Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez also had reason to celebrate, as she has reached a career-high ranking of No. 17. Jil Teichmann backed up her semifinal showing in Madrid with a quarterfinal finish in Rome. However, she had to retire during her last-eight clash due to an injury.

Nevertheless, Teichmann will be pleased with her hard work as she has reached a new career-high of No. 24 this week. Chinese youngster Wang Xinyu is another player to record a new peak in the rankings, jumping 14 spots to No. 75.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra