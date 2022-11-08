WTA Rankings update: Iga Swiatek solidifies her top spot with ranking points milestone, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia to end year as No. 4

This week's WTA rankings feature the last major update as the season has come to an end. While Iga Swiatek clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking quite some time ago, she managed to achieve another career milestone this week. She made it to the last four at the recently concluded WTA Finals, which extended her points tally to 11,085.

Swiatek became just the second player to breach the 11,000 points mark since the current ranking system came into place in 2009. Serena Williams was the first to do so and amassed a total of 13,615 points back in 2013.

Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula remain steady at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Caroline Garcia claimed the biggest title of her career at the 2022 WTA Finals and is back to her career-high ranking of No. 4, which she initially reached in September 2018.

Aryna Sabalenka, who lost to Garcia in the title round of the WTA Finals, is up by a couple of spots to No. 5. Maria Sakkari slipped a spot to No. 6, while Coco Gauff dropped down by three places to No. 7 this week.

The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged, with Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep being non-movers at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Katerina Siniakova secures year-end No. 1 ranking in doubles, Coco Gauff set to finish season ranked No. 4

Katerina Siniakova finishes the season atop the WTA rankings for the third time.

While Katerina Siniakova fell just short of defending her title at the 2022 WTA Finals, she still managed to clinch the year-end No. 1 ranking in doubles. Gauff and Kudermetova were also in contention, but the Czech did enough by reaching the final to end her competitors' hopes of claiming the top spot from her.

Kudermetova and Elise Mertens won the doubles title at the WTA Finals and are ranked No. 2 and No. 5. respectively in this week's WTA rankings. Barbora Krejcikova, who finished as the runner-up with Siniakova, is at No. 3, while Gauff is ranked No. 4.

Jessica Pegula slipped three spots to No. 6, while Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos slipped down a place each to No. 7 and No. 8 respectively. Lyudmyla Kichenok rose to No. 9 this week, while Storm Sanders rounds out the top 10 at No. 10.

