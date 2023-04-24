Iga Swiatek kicked off her 56th consecutive week as the World No. 1 in the newly released WTA rankings. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka to successfully defend her title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Sunday. The 21-year old leads the second-ranked Belarusian by over 2000 points.

Jessica Pegula didn't compete last week, but remains steady at No. 3. Ons Jabeur's campaign in Stuttgart ended on a sour note as she picked up an injury during her semifinal clash against Swiatek, forcing her to retire. The Tunisian is a non-mover at No. 4 this week.

Jabeur will be hoping for a speedy recovery as she's defending a big chunk of her ranking points over the next few weeks. She's the defending champion at the Madrid Open and finished as the runner-up at last year's Italian Open as well.

Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff are ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. Elena Rybakina (No. 7), Daria Kasatkina (No. 8), Maria Sakkari (No. 9) and Petra Kvitova (No. 10) round out this week's top 10.

Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu's rankings took a huge hit this week. Both were defending a fair amount of points at last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Spaniard was a semifinalist in 2022, but lost in the quarterfinals this year. As a result, she slipped 11 spots to No. 42 in this week's WTA rankings.

Raducanu made it to the quarterfinals last year, but crashed out in the first round this time around. She is down to No. 85 this week, incurring a fall of 17 places. The Brit is in danger of falling out of the top 100 if she makes an early exit from the Madrid Open.

Marta Kostyuk and Bernarda Pera among the seven players to reach new career high in this week's WTA rankings

Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Bernarda Pera and Marta Kostyuk continue to rise up the WTA rankings. The duo have secured new career-highs for themselves this week, moving up to No. 33 and No. 36 respectively.

Danka Kovinic won the ITF tournament in Oeiras, defeating players like Eugenie Bouchard, Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo along the way. She jumped 15 spots to No. 57 thanks to her impressive run.

Varvara Gracheva (No. 43), Cristina Bucsa (No. 70), Peyton Stearns (No. 72), Viktoriya Tomova (No. 73) and Rebeka Masarova (No. 74) are the other players to better their previous career peaks this week.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

Poll : 0 votes