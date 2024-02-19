WTA rankings update: Jelena Ostapenko back in top 10 as Maria Sakkari exits, Iga Swiatek tightens grip over World No. 1

The 2024 season got a whole lot better for Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko as both women gained big in the WTA rankings, which were updated on Monday (February 19).

Swiatek, who successfully defended her Qatar Open crown on Sunday, now has 10,300 ranking points to show for. The figure puts her well ahead of the nearest rival, No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who sits at 8,905 points.

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, picked up a handful of points en route to the Round of 16 in Doha and that was enough to ensure her a re-entry into the top 10.

The Latvian, who has won two titles this year, sits at No. 9 with 3,533 points, ahead of Karolina Muchova’s 3,465.

There was no other change in the top 10 of the WTA rankings. Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula complete the top 5 with 7,100, 6738 and 4,500 points, respectively.

Ons Jabeur follows in sixth spot with 4,183 points, while Zheng Qinwen and Marketa Vondrousova are ranked at No. 7 and No. 8 with 3,885 and 3,856 points, respectively.

It, however, was curtains for Maria Sakkri’s time inside the top 10. The Greek, who has been in poor form in recent months, dropped two spots to be ranked at No. 11.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Danielle Collins join Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko as big winners in WTA rankings

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova re-entered the top 25 of the WTA rankings.

Much like Iga Swiatek, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Danielle Collins also enjoyed a great week in Doha, making the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively. They were thus rewarded with huge leaps in the WTA rankings.

Pavlyuchenkova made her way back into the top 25 after jumping eight spots in the rankings to be ranked at No. 24 with 1,810 points.

The Russian, who is on a comeback trail following an injury, was ranked outside the top 700 in the WTA rankings 12 months ago. Her rise back into the top circle then is nothing short of meteoric.

Collins also jumped a massive 17 spots in the rankings after making the last-eight, where she lost to Pavlyuchenkova. She is now placed at No. 46 with 1,236 points.

Also continuing her revival is Karolina Pliskova, who shot up 23 spots after her run to the Qatar Open semifinals. She now has 1,462 points to her name and is placed at No. 36.

Other big movers for the week included Ekaterina Alexandrova (+2 from No. 19 to No. 17), Victoria Azarenka (+4 from No. 31 to No. 27), Leylah Fernandez (+5 from No. 38 to No. 33), Magda Linette (+5 from No. 53 to No. 48), Sofia Kenin (-10 from No. 45 to No. 55) and Paula Badosa (+5 from No. 79 to No. 74).