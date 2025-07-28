WTA Rankings Update: Leylah Fernandez & Emma Raducanu make massive strides after Citi DC Open run; Naomi Osaka back in Top 50

Citi Open champ Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu were among the biggest movers in this week's WTA rankings, while Naomi Osaka made a return to the top 50. The standings were updated on Monday, July 28.

Fernandez was in top form last week, battling for the biggest title of her career at DC. She beat the likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula to add 500 points to her tally. She jumped 12 spots to be placed No. 24 with 1,818 points.

It was also a great week for beaten finalist Kalinskaya, who made one of the biggest leaps in the top-100. The Kazakh rose 17 spots in the ladder to rank No. 31 with 1,487 points.

Emma Raducanu, who had made the semifinal at DC, meanwhile, also surged up the rankings. She was up 13 spots at No. 33 with 1,405 points.

Other titles winners from last week, Marie Bouzkova and Francesca Jones, also made upward strides, going up eight spots to No. 39 and 17 spots to No. 84. Naomi Osaka also made a small but meaningful jump from No. 51 to No. 49, marking her return to the top-50 of the WTA rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka sits atop WTA rankings, no change in top 10

Aryna Sabalenka sits atop the WTA rankings. (Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, atop the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her grip on the No. 1 position. At 12,420 points, she has a healthy lead over her nearest rival, Coco Gauff, at 76,69 points.

Iga Swiatek 6,813 points, Jessica Pegula at 6,423 points and Mirra Andreeva at 4,914 points round out the top-50. The next five are occupied by Zheng Qinwen at 4,553 points, Amanda Anisimova at 4,470 points, Madison Keys at 4,374 points, Jasmine Paolini at 3,576 points, and Paula Badosa at 3,454.

It wasn't good news across the board as several players slipped in the WTA rankings. The biggest fall was witnessed by Alycia Parks who dropped 17 spots to No. 74. Others to slip included Magda Linette who was down six spots at No. 34 and Olga Danilovic who fell eight spots to No. 40 as well as Maya Joint and Eva Lys, both of whom were down seven spots to be placed at No. 45 and No. 69, respectively.

Other movers included Ann Li (+8 to No. 59), Kamila Rakhimova (+4 to No. 62), Alexandra Eala (+4 to No. 65), Elina Avanesyan (-13 to No. 67), Solana Sierra (-6 to No. 70), Maria Sakkari (+18 to No. 72), and Tereza Valentova (+14 to No. 92).

