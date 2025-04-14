WTA Rankings update: Naomi Osaka nears Top-50 return, Aryna Sabalenka leads Iga Swiatek by huge margin

The most recent set of WTA rankings have been revealed and there have been a few minute changes. Aryna Sabalenka is still at the top of the rankings and has a lead of over 3000 points over Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian has been in exemplary form so far this season and has already won two titles, one of them coming at the Miami Open, and the lead is a very handy one, considering Swiatek has dominated on clay the past few years. The top 10 of the WTA rankings remain what they were last week, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys making up the Top five.

There are no changes in the rankings until after the Top 40, with Wang Xinyu, Belinda Bencic, McCartney Kessler and Peyton Stearns all dropping a place each. Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka dropped three spots and she is currently 50th in the WTA rankings, while Emma Raducanu is 47th.

Naomi Osaka rose a spot to 55th in the rankings and she currently has 1049 points to her name, just 70 behind the top 50. Both Kudermetova sisters rose a spot, with Veronika at 51st while Polina is 54th. Elsewhere, Moyuka Uchijima suffered the biggest drop among anyone in the Top 100 as she fell nine places down to 60th.

Olivia Gadecki is the biggest riser among anyone in the Top 100 of the WTA rankings

Olivia Gadecki at the Charleston Open (Image Source: Getty)

In the top 100 of the WTA rankings, Olivia Gadecki was the biggest mover as she rose six spots up to 92nd. The Aussie reached the semifinals of an ITF event in Zaragoza before losing to local girl Caitlin Quevedo. The likes of Alexandra Eala and Caroline Dolehide also rose in the rankings as they currently stand at 72nd and 71st, respectively.

Among players that dropped, Anna Bondar fell seven spots down to 98th while Jessica Bouzas Maneiro fell four spots down to 73rd. The Spaniard competed at a WTA 125 tournament in Portugal, where she made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

The likes of Bernarda Pera, Anna Blinkova, Ajla Tomljanovic and Katie Volynets all remain in the position they were in last week.

