WTA rankings update: Ons Jabeur reaches new career-high, Coco Gauff another step closer to top 10 | 20 June 2022

Despite not competing since winning the French Open, Iga Swiatek's reign as World No. 1 remains safe. The 21-year-old sits atop the WTA rankings with 8,631 points. She's well ahead of No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, who has 4,511 points.

Ons Jabeur has reached a new career-high this week, moving up a spot to No. 3. The Tunisian won her third career title at the Berlin Open over the weekend. Paula Badosa slipped to No. 4, while Maria Sakkari, who made the semifinals in Berlin, rose to No. 5.

Ons Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur



A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣 Yalla!A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣 Yalla! 🏆A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣💧 https://t.co/4RpqCXzNzR

Aryna Sabalenka's early exit in Berlin has resulted in the Belarusian moving down to No. 6, while Karolina Pliskova stays put at No. 7. Danielle Collins (No. 8), Jessica Pegula (No. 9) and Garbine Muguruza (No. 10) round out the top 10.

Coco Gauff continues her steady climb up the rankings. With a semi-final showing in Berlin, the teenager has attained a new career-high in this week's WTA rankings, moving up to No. 12. While a top-10 debut is on the horizon, it won't happen for another few weeks.

Gauff has withdrawn from this week's Eastbourne International and with no points on offer at Wimbledon, any further upward movement will have to wait until the North American hardcourt swing.

Beatriz Haddad Maia jumps into top 30 of WTA rankings

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2022 Rothesay Classic in Birmingham

Beatriz Haddad Maia has continued her excellent start to the grass season. After claiming the singles and doubles titles in Nottingham last week, she rose to a career-high ranking of No. 32. This week, she claimed the title in Birmingham and has made her top-30 debut, rising three spots to No. 29 in the WTA rankings.

wta @WTA BIA



Haddad Maia continues her incredible streak on grass, capturing the BIAHaddad Maia continues her incredible streak on grass, capturing the #RothesayClassic title 🇧🇷 BIA 🇧🇷Haddad Maia continues her incredible streak on grass, capturing the #RothesayClassic title 🏆 https://t.co/JbKwlH3ngN

Haddad Maia defeated former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep en route to the title in Birmingham. She's currently on a 10-match winning streak and will compete in Eastbourne this week. Zhang Shuai, the runner-up in Birmingham, is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 13 spots to No. 41.

Liudmila Samsonova, who was the defending champion in Berlin, lost in the second round. As such, her ranking has taken a huge hit, tumbling down 18 places to No. 47. Similarly, Alize Cornet, who made the semifinals of the tournament in 2021, is down 10 spots to No. 44 after a first-round loss this year.

