WTA rankings update: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova makes her top-10 debut, Iga Swiatek extends her stay at the top

There's not much upheaval in the newly released WTA rankings, despite the conclusion of Wimbledon. Marketa Vondrousova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title over the weekend by defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets. The triumph has enabled the Czech to crack the top 10 of the rankings for the first time.

Vondrousova jumped 32 spots to No. 10, surpassing her previous peak of No. 14 which she achieved following her runner-up finish at the 2019 French Open. Iga Swiatek was under threat of being dislodged from the summit yet again, but Aryna Sabalenka fumbled another opportunity to rise to the top.

The Belarusian had to reach the Wimbledon final to ascend to the top of the rankings, but fell to Jabeur in the semifinals. Still, the second-ranked Sabalenka is within striking distance of Swiatek as she trails the incumbent No. 1 by 470 points. She could very well take over from the Pole over the next few weeks.

Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff are ranked No. 3 to No. 7. Petra Kvitova and Maria Sakkari trade places with each other to be ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Elina Svitolina's comeback has been going rather smoothly. She posted another strong result by making it to the last four at Wimbledon. She's back into the top 30 of the WTA rankings at No. 27, just three months following her return to the tour.

Mirra Andreeva's dream run at Wimbledon gives her a massive boost in this week's WTA rankings

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon.

16-year old Mirra Andreeva has taken the world by storm with her recent performances. She reached the third round of last month's French Open as a qualifier. The Russian then came through the Wimbledon qualifiers as well and made it to the fourth round.

Andreeva's strong finish at the All England Club has now helped her breach the top 100 of the WTA rankings. The teenager rose by 36 spots to No. 66, a new career high, which she's likely to surpass soon given her current form.

Brits Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage are among the other players to achieve new career milestones this week. The former is now ranked No. 73, while the latter makes her top 100 debut at No. 99.

Sofia Kenin caused a huge upset at Wimbledon by ousting World No. 7 Coco Gauff in the first round. She eventually lost in the third round, but it was enough for her to return to the top 100 at No. 94.

