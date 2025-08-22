WTA star Ellen Perez gets r*pe and death threats in horrific social media abuse after US Open warm-up tournament loss

Ellen Perez, the WTA star, recently received a horrifying text on social media after her Monterrey Open loss. The Aussie is currently gearing up for her performance at the US Open 2025, which will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Perez was last seen competing in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles tournament of the Monterrey Open at the Grandstand on Thursday, August 21. She and her partner, Lyudmyla Kichenok, locked horns with Leolia Jeanjean and Maris Kozyreva, who claimed a 7-6(4), 6-4 win to progress to the semifinals.
Shortly after this upsetting loss, Perez received a despicable note on Instagram from a user who penned ra*e threats, death threats, and continuous abuse. She shared the snippet of the obnoxious message she received and dropped a sarcastic reaction that read:
"I love a good love letter🤭"
Here is the snapshot of her Instagram story:
Ellen Perez dropped a reaction, slamming the users on social media after they trolled Danielle Collins with a 'childless' comment after the latter's loss at the Australian Open.
Ellen Perez took a dig at the US Open's controversial mixed doubles decision
The US Open 2025 announced major changes in its rules and regulations for its mixed doubles tournaments. The 2025 edition will only allow entry to 16 teams, unlike last year in New York, which featured a 32-team field. In addition, only eight teams will earn direct entries based on their combined singles rankings, and the other teams will receive wildcards.
Along with the selection of the teams and players, another prominent change in this year's US Open is the scheduling of the events. The mixed doubles was previously one of the last events to begin; however, this year, it took place in the first week. Significant playing conditions have also been amended this year, with one set consisting of only four sets rather than the traditional six.
Following the announcement of these changes, the Australian player, Ellen Perez, voiced her frustration over the matter, taking a dig at the US Open authorities. She wrote on X:
"Tell us that you think doubles players are trash, that tradition is overrated and job opportunity is a thing of the past without actually saying it."
Along with her, another significant player, Jan Zielinski, also expressed his dismay over the changes at the mixed doubles tournament. Taking to X, he wrote:
"No communication with the players, no thought behind what it means to some peoples careers, no respect to the history and traditions. Sad to see."
Ellen Perez opened her 2025 season by competing at the Adelaide International. She played alongside Katerina Siniakova and reached the semifinals, where Alexandra Panova and Guo Hanyu bested her and her partner.