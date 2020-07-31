WTA restart schedule: Serena Williams, Simona Halep & others all set to return to the court

With the WTA tour set to resume this Monday, a lot of eyes are on the big names and what their schedules look like. And while last-minute withdrawals from the likes of Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza have dampened the mood of a few European fans, there's still plenty to look forward to in the first two weeks of August.

While clay-court tournaments in the European cities of Palermo and Prague will kick off the season, hard-court action starts with the Lexington Open leading up to the all-important US Open scheduled for the end of the month. With that in mind, here is a look some of the big names taking the court in the coming weeks.

Palermo (3-9 August)

Petra Martic

The field in Palermo is led by the top Croatian player Petra Martic, who would be eager to get back on court after a career-best season in 2019. Last year's French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova and the rising duo of Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit round up the top four seeds.

Other big names in the draw include three-time WTA titlist Dayana Yastremska, top-30 stars Donna Vekic and Elise Mertens, and local favourites Camila Giorgi and Jasmine Paolini.

Prague (10-16 August)

Simona Halep

Having withdrawn from Palermo earlier this week, World No. 2 Simona Halep sought a late entry into Prague. She was keen to get some tennis action under her belt on the European claycourts, given her reluctance to travel across the ocean for the US Open.

The top star will be joined by fellow top-10 player Belinda Bencic, Ukrainian star Elena Rybakina as well as Croatia's Martic. The Czech roster will be led by Vondrousova and also feature Karolina Muchova, Barbora Strycova and Karolina Siniakova.

Lexington (10-16 August)

Venus Williams

The first tournament to be played on the American hard-courts - the Top Seed Open in Lexington - will also feature a packed draw. Led by Serena Williams and Venus Williams, there will be a host of American players in the fray. That includes Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens and young stars Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, who will be looking to make an impact in front of home fans.

Add the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Johanna Konta and returning players in the form of Vera Zvonereva and Kim Clijsters to the list, and you have yourself an exciting prospect. Top ranked stars from their respective countries Magda Linette, Ons Jabeur and Yulia Putinseva will also look to add to their US Open preparations heading into Lexington.